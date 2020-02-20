Another Library Closes Its Doors

Libraries are having a difficult time these days. The latest closure involves the David Library of the American Revolution. Here is the announcement on the Library’s home page at http://dlar.org:

“The David Library of the American Revolution has signed a partnership agreement with the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia that will create an unparalleled single site for the comprehensive study of early U. S. history. The David Center for the American Revolution will be established at the American Philosophical Society on South Fifth Street in Philadelphia.

“The David Library of the American Revolution closed operations in Washington Crossing at the end of 2019 in preparation for the move to the American Philosophical Society in early 2020.”