Another Library Closes Its Doors

Libraries are having a difficult time these days. The latest closure involves the David Library of the American Revolution. Here is the announcement on the Library’s home page at http://dlar.org:
“The David Library of the American Revolution has signed a partnership agreement with the American Philosophical Society in Philadelphia that will create an unparalleled single site for the comprehensive study of early U. S. history. The David Center for the American Revolution will be established at the American Philosophical Society on South Fifth Street in Philadelphia.
“The David Library of the American Revolution closed operations in Washington Crossing at the end of 2019 in preparation for the move to the American Philosophical Society in early 2020.”
Mr. Eastman:
I come in part from an Old-line Merchant heritage.
As a consultant, I’ve often noted both stores and Libraries do NOT know how to merchandise their wares.
While that probably would not have affected the David Library, it does affect many research Libraries and public libraries.
In this day of quick communication and concentration good merchandising does more than say “here are the shelves, go to it.”
Unless Libraries use their opportunities better we are going to see more of them closing.
In part, this means that unless we hire Librarians who are good “merchandisers” rather than “majors in accessions”, we are guaranteeing many more closures.
Jim Gammon
Clovis, NM
