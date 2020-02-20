Book Scanning Service Provided FREE of Charge by FamilySearch at RootsTech

Are you going to the RootsTech conference in Salt Lake City? If so, do you also have a family history or local history book that you would like to have digitized?

The FamilySearch Book Scanning booth (#1635) will scan your family history or local history scanned for free!

You can have your books digitized, processed into full-text searchable files, and then published online in the digital library! For items you have authored or have permission to scan, please bring this signed permission form when you bring your items.

See you at RootsTech!