New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 February 2020

· February 20, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Search 8 million new free, historical records at FamilySearch this week from Canada, the Philippines, and Switzerland. More from England, Ecuador, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile, Nova Scotia, Peru, Spain, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Venezuela, Wales, American Samoa, and the United States (AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, HI, ID, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MT, NH, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, OR, PA, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV). Newly indexed records comprise cemetery abstracts, disease records, immigration, naturalizations, and numerous vital and church records.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 386 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 299 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 978 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 2,289 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Bolivia Bolivia Baptisms, 1560-1938 47,157 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 18 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 1,270 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 2,937 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 1,011 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 1,870 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959 7 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada New Brunswick Births and Baptisms, 1819-1899 95,007 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births and Baptisms, 1702-1896 55,497 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877 25 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 94 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 27 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1711-1909 1,162 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918 40 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Ontario Births and Baptisms, 1779-1899 882,525 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Ontario Marriages, 1800-1910 698 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Quebec Births and Baptisms, 1662-1898 27,818 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 2,833 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 1,524 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 6,264 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 4,471 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Costa Rica Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975 126,445 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010 35,704 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Marriages, 1743-1929 292 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 104,573 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
El Salvador El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001 270,490 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 1,360 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 2,114 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 437 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 472 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898 834 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 479 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 342 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 545 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 1,438 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 117 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 28 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 5,611 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 6,360 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Honduras Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978 70,559 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 1,799 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 1,818 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Netherlands Netherlands Births and Baptisms, 1564-1910 181,033 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Other World Miscellaneous Deaths and Burials, 1767-1950 19,756 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 6,729 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 8,732 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 78 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 8,658 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 10,822 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 841 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 690 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Philippines Philippines Deaths and Burials, 1726-1957 3,108,218 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Philippines Philippines Marriages, 1723-1957 3,065,662 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Births and Baptisms, 1938-1947 1,575 0 New indexed records collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,408 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,576 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Naturalization Records, 1897-1985 91,075 0 New indexed records collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 54,214 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 52,842 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 4,875 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 5,477 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,656 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 4,484 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain Deaths, 1600-1920 132,193 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Switzerland Switzerland Burials, 1613-1875 1,159,812 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974 15 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965 12 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Arizona, Arrival Manifests, 1906-1955 143,207 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 96 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988 5 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Gatos, Los Gatos Memorial Park Cemetery Card Index to Burials, 1889-1989 87 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Mendocino County, Ukiah, Russian River Cemetery District, Index to Burials, 1850-1990 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, San Diego Passenger Lists, 1904-1952 88,461 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985 4 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records 41,478 0 New indexed records collection
United States Cemetery Abstracts 145 0 New indexed records collection
United States Colorado, Jefferson County, Wheat Ridge, Crown Hill Cemetery Records, 1900-1950 22 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Delaware Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934 586 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 20,659 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 25,998 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909 34 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Vital Records Card Index, 1928-1947 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 183 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 2,250 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Illinois Births and Christenings, 1824-1940 958,999 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 8,344 0 New indexed records collection
United States Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951 2,797 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records 259 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records 4,075 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918 215 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kentucky, Livingston County, Colored School Censuses, 1898-1913 56,910 0 New indexed records collection
United States Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950 34,110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana Tombstone Inscriptions, 1812-1970 24 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 50 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900-1964 580 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 44 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland Births and Christenings, 1650-1995 7,474 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore Passenger Lists Index, 1897-1952 131,259 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maryland, Baltimore, Locks Funeral Home Records, 1936-2007 485 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001 589 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 35,166 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 32,869 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri Deaths, 1883-1930 80 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933 38,226 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979 9,759 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, Deer Lodge County, Anaconda, Cemetery Records, 1878-2005 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 90 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New Jersey, Jersey City, Holy Name Cemetery, Card Index of Interment, 1849-1984 288 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, New York, Department of Health, Manhattan Birth Index Cards, 1866-1897 17 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States New York, Staten Island, Moravian Cemetery, Interment Records, 1866-1967 232 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina Marriages, 1759-1979 3,475 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 2,332 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 3,133 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000 15,279 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958 17,317 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, Columbus, Union Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1878-1980 1,632 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Births and Christenings, 1868-1929 1,284 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Deaths and Burials, 1903-1947 18 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon Marriages, 1853-1935 1,872 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Berks County, Reading, Charles Evans Cemetery and Crematory Burial Records, 1887-1979 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Board of Health Birth Return Records, 1908-1911 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 6,891 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 12,976 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007 305 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007 1,434 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007 115 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston Poorhouse and Correctional House Records, 1803-1916 9,447 0 New indexed records collection
United States South Dakota, South Lead City Cemetery, Card Index of Deaths, 1912-1966 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas Births and Christenings, 1840-1981 877,454 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007 36 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Gonzales County, Birth Records, 1878-1945 24 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Gonzales County, Birth Records, 1878-1945 790 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Census (Slave Schedule), 1850 382,164 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 88 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 7,730 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, South Carolina, Charleston, Free Negro Capitation Books, 1811-1860 30,425 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, Texas, Laredo, Index to Manifests of Permanent and Statistical Alien Arrivals, Dec 1929-Apr 1955 162,483 0 New indexed records collection
United States Utah, FamilySearch, Early Church Information File, 1830-1900 216 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 201 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 536 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States West Virginia Deaths and Burials, 1854-1932 5,372 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Venezuela Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995 90,082 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Wales Wales Deaths and Burials, 1586-1885 1,352 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

