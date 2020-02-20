New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 February 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Search 8 million new free, historical records at FamilySearch this week from Canada, the Philippines, and Switzerland. More from England, Ecuador, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Chile, Nova Scotia, Peru, Spain, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Venezuela, Wales, American Samoa, and the United States (AL, AZ, CA, CO, DE, HI, ID, IL, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MN, MT, NH, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, OR, PA, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV). Newly indexed records comprise cemetery abstracts, disease records, immigration, naturalizations, and numerous vital and church records.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|386
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|299
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|978
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|2,289
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Bolivia
|Bolivia Baptisms, 1560-1938
|47,157
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|18
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|1,270
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|2,937
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|1,011
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|1,870
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Manitoba Church Records, 1800-1959
|7
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|New Brunswick Births and Baptisms, 1819-1899
|95,007
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births and Baptisms, 1702-1896
|55,497
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Births, 1864-1877
|25
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|94
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|27
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1711-1909
|1,162
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Marriages, 1864-1918
|40
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ontario Births and Baptisms, 1779-1899
|882,525
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Ontario Marriages, 1800-1910
|698
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Quebec Births and Baptisms, 1662-1898
|27,818
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|2,833
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|1,524
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|6,264
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|4,471
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Costa Rica
|Costa Rica, Civil Registration, 1823-1975
|126,445
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010
|35,704
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Marriages, 1743-1929
|292
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|104,573
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|El Salvador
|El Salvador Civil Registration, 1704-2001
|270,490
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|1,360
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|2,114
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|437
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|472
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Herefordshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1583-1898
|834
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|479
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|342
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|545
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|1,438
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|117
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|28
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|5,611
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|6,360
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Honduras
|Honduras, Catholic Church Records, 1633-1978
|70,559
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|1,799
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|1,818
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Netherlands
|Netherlands Births and Baptisms, 1564-1910
|181,033
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Other
|World Miscellaneous Deaths and Burials, 1767-1950
|19,756
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|6,729
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|8,732
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|78
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|8,658
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|10,822
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|841
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|690
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Philippines
|Philippines Deaths and Burials, 1726-1957
|3,108,218
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Philippines
|Philippines Marriages, 1723-1957
|3,065,662
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico Births and Baptisms, 1938-1947
|1,575
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,408
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,576
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Naturalization Records, 1897-1985
|91,075
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|54,214
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|52,842
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|4,875
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|5,477
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,656
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|4,484
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain Deaths, 1600-1920
|132,193
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Switzerland
|Switzerland Burials, 1613-1875
|1,159,812
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974
|15
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama Deaths, 1908-1974
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965
|12
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, Arrival Manifests, 1906-1955
|143,207
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|96
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988
|5
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Angeles, Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Gatos, Los Gatos Memorial Park Cemetery Card Index to Burials, 1889-1989
|87
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Mendocino County, Ukiah, Russian River Cemetery District, Index to Burials, 1850-1990
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Oakland, Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, San Diego Passenger Lists, 1904-1952
|88,461
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985
|4
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records
|41,478
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Cemetery Abstracts
|145
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Colorado, Jefferson County, Wheat Ridge, Crown Hill Cemetery Records, 1900-1950
|22
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Delaware Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934
|586
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|20,659
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|25,998
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Grantor and Grantee Index, 1845-1909
|34
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Hansen’s Disease Records, Kalaupapa Vital Records Card Index, 1928-1947
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|183
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, Bonneville County, Idaho Falls, Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|2,250
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Illinois Births and Christenings, 1824-1940
|958,999
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|8,344
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Iowa, Death Records, 1904-1951
|2,797
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records
|259
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records
|4,075
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918
|215
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kentucky, Livingston County, Colored School Censuses, 1898-1913
|56,910
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Louisiana Confederate Pensions, 1898-1950
|34,110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana Tombstone Inscriptions, 1812-1970
|24
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972
|50
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1900-1964
|580
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|44
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland Births and Christenings, 1650-1995
|7,474
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maryland, Baltimore Passenger Lists Index, 1897-1952
|131,259
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maryland, Baltimore, Locks Funeral Home Records, 1936-2007
|485
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001
|589
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|35,166
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|32,869
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri Deaths, 1883-1930
|80
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri State and Territorial Census Records, 1732-1933
|38,226
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979
|9,759
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, Deer Lodge County, Anaconda, Cemetery Records, 1878-2005
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Hampshire, Hillsborough County, Manchester, Cemetery Records, 1800-2007
|90
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New Jersey, Jersey City, Holy Name Cemetery, Card Index of Interment, 1849-1984
|288
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, New York, Department of Health, Manhattan Birth Index Cards, 1866-1897
|17
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|New York, Staten Island, Moravian Cemetery, Interment Records, 1866-1967
|232
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina Marriages, 1759-1979
|3,475
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|2,332
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|3,133
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000
|15,279
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Dakota, County Marriages, 1872-1958
|17,317
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, Columbus, Union Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1878-1980
|1,632
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon Births and Christenings, 1868-1929
|1,284
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon Deaths and Burials, 1903-1947
|18
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon Marriages, 1853-1935
|1,872
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Berks County, Reading, Charles Evans Cemetery and Crematory Burial Records, 1887-1979
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Board of Health Birth Return Records, 1908-1911
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|6,891
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|12,976
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Allegheny Cemetery Records, 1845 – 1960
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007
|305
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007
|1,434
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Schuylkill County, Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007
|115
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston Poorhouse and Correctional House Records, 1803-1916
|9,447
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|South Dakota, South Lead City Cemetery, Card Index of Deaths, 1912-1966
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas Births and Christenings, 1840-1981
|877,454
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Bexar County, San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007
|36
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, Birth Records, 1878-1945
|24
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Gonzales County, Birth Records, 1878-1945
|790
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Census (Slave Schedule), 1850
|382,164
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|88
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|7,730
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, South Carolina, Charleston, Free Negro Capitation Books, 1811-1860
|30,425
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, Texas, Laredo, Index to Manifests of Permanent and Statistical Alien Arrivals, Dec 1929-Apr 1955
|162,483
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Utah, FamilySearch, Early Church Information File, 1830-1900
|216
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|201
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|536
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|West Virginia Deaths and Burials, 1854-1932
|5,372
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Venezuela
|Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995
|90,082
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Wales
|Wales Deaths and Burials, 1586-1885
|1,352
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
