Findmypast Friday – Surrey Parish Registers Join the Largest Collection Online

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Surrey Baptisms

The best place to start with the new Surrey Collection is the baptism records. Over 660,000 of them from across the county have been added. Each entry includes a transcript, with the most important information for your family tree, and a digitised copy of the original document, held by Surrey County Council.

Wondering if your relatives’ local church is included? Check the updated parish lists for more information.

Surrey Marriages

Once you’ve started to pinpoint your family’s baptism records in Surrey, it’s time to find more milestones – their marriage records. Over 390,000 new Surrey marriage records have been released.

Marriage registers are essential for growing your family tree. Just one record can reveal multiple generations of family members. As well as the betrothed couple’s names, ages and occupations, you can expect to find their fathers’ names and occupations, and the names of any witnesses.

Surrey Burials

The Surrey Collection is rounded off with brand new burial records from parishes across the county, over 440,000 of them.

You also have the option to browse the entire collection of Surrey parish registers page-by-page. Browsing the records can be a handy back-up if your name search proves fruitless.

Newspapers

The British Newspaper Collection has expanded to the Commonwealth this week with the addition of three Canadian newspapers. We’ve also added a local Worcestershire publication. Here are the details of the latest arrivals:

Newspapers are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our Canadian family records. Have you delved into our extensive Canadian censuses yet?

As well the addition of new papers, we continue to bolster others with more year coverage;