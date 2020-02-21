Follow-Up: You are Invited to Join Me and Other Newsletter readers for Dinner after the RootsTech Conference

This is a quick reminder: If you would like to join me and a number of other genealogists for dinner immediately following the RootsTech conference, reservations are required. You need to sign up no later than midnight, local Salt Lake City time, on Tuesday, February 25 as I have to tell the hotel the next morning how many meals to prepare. The hotel staff will then order the appropriate amount of food.

Details may be found in my earlier article at: https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/18/you-are-invited-to-join-me-and-other-newsletter-readers-for-dinner-after-the-rootstech-conference/.

To sign up for the dinner, go to: http://bit.ly/39PypKf.

See you there!