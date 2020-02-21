Follow-Up: You are Invited to Join Me and Other Newsletter readers for Dinner after the RootsTech Conference

· February 21, 2020 · Conferences, This Newsletter · No Comments

This is a quick reminder: If you would like to join me and a number of other genealogists for dinner immediately following the RootsTech conference, reservations are required. You need to sign up no later than midnight, local Salt Lake City time, on Tuesday, February 25 as I have to tell the hotel the next morning how many meals to prepare. The hotel staff will then order the appropriate amount of food.

Details may be found in my earlier article at: https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/18/you-are-invited-to-join-me-and-other-newsletter-readers-for-dinner-after-the-rootstech-conference/.

To sign up for the dinner, go to: http://bit.ly/39PypKf.

See you there!

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: