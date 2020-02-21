On the Road Again, This Time to RootsTech in Salt Lake City

This is a quick notice to let you know there may not be as many articles as normal posted in this newsletter in the week or so. If you have been reading this newsletter for some time, you already know that I often travel to genealogy conferences.

I will be in Salt Lake City, Utah for the next week. I will be attending the annual RootsTech conference. For details about this conference, see my earlier article at https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/11/will-i-see-you-at-rootstech-2020/ as well as the RootsTech web pages at https://www.rootstech.org/salt-lake. Of course, I will be attending the Saturday-evening-after-the-conference dinner. See https://blog.eogn.com/2020/02/18/you-are-invited-to-join-me-and-other-newsletter-readers-for-dinner-after-the-rootstech-conference/ for details on that dinner. I hope to see you at the dinner!

I hope to write about the conference events that I see and attend. I suspect I will also post a number of photographs of the conference in this newsletter while I am there. Who knows? I may even get to attend a few presentations!

I should be back home by March 2.

Stay tuned!