Watchdog Warns About 2020 Census IT and Cybersecurity Challenges

It’s less than a month until the federal government will start asking households across the country to complete the 2020 census questionnaire. But the Census Bureau is behind addressing IT and cybersecurity issues that could put the decennial survey at risk, according to a government watchdog report.

For the first time, the 2020 census will primarily rely on online responses rather than paper surveys. But the new technology supporting the effort brings new potential security risks.

Officials with the Government Accountability Office, which authored the report, laid out some of their security concerns last week during a congressional hearing.

You can read the full story in the Route Fifty web site at: http://bit.ly/32ed0Ys.