New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 Feb. 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Browse nearly 1M new free, historical records on FamilySearch this week from Spain, France, England, Finland, and Sierra Leone. Additional new records are searchable from Austria, American Samoa, Colombia, Peru, Jamaica, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and the United States (AK, CA, HI, IN, IA, LA, MI, MN, MT, NC, PA, SC, UT, VA). Indexed records include AMA Disceased Physicians, Obituaries, civil, and church holdings.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|391
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|1,281
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Austria
|Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911
|5,555
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|1,297
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|796
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Canada
|Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877
|45
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|521
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|8
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|7,814
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918
|28,958
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|828
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|356
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Isle of Wight Parish Registers, 1538-1983
|75,905
|0
|New indexed records collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|4
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|962
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|108
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|2,022
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904
|105
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|62
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|7,818
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Finland
|Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915
|32,010
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Vienne, Census, 1856
|15,840
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|2,312
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|39
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|7,097
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013
|30
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|24
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|8,952
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|1,000
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|777
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|266
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|54,878
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|5,318
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|2,024
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Spain
|Spain Marriages, 1565-1950
|731,242
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Los Gatos, Los Gatos Memorial Park Cemetery Card Index to Burials, 1889-1989
|9
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records
|6,980
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|26,127
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Indiana Naturalization Records and Indexes, 1848-1993
|24,838
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|1,037
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records
|116
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906
|70
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Michigan, Eastern and Western Districts, Naturalization Records, 1837-1993
|150,944
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001
|14
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|184
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|54,673
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979
|72
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|10
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|2,728
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000
|5,119
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Berks County, Reading, Charles Evans Cemetery and Crematory Burial Records, 1887-1979
|3
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|1,354
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865
|130,827
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|29
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Alaska, Alien Arrivals at Various Locations, 1906-1956
|12,001
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|73,677
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, South Carolina, Charleston, Free Negro Capitation Books, 1811-1860
|86
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church History Library, Perpetual Emigrating Fund Company Financial Accounts, 1849-1886
|23,199
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|560
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
