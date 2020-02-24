New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 24 Feb. 2020

· February 24, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Browse nearly 1M new free, historical records on FamilySearch this week from Spain, France, England, Finland, and Sierra Leone. Additional new records are searchable from Austria, American Samoa, Colombia, Peru, Jamaica, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and the United States (AK, CA, HI, IN, IA, LA, MI, MN, MT, NC, PA, SC, UT, VA). Indexed records include AMA Disceased Physicians, Obituaries, civil, and church holdings.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 391 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 1,281 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Austria Austria, Vienna, Jewish Registers of Births, Marriages, and Deaths, 1784-1911 5,555 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 1,297 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 796 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Canada Nova Scotia Deaths, 1864-1877 45 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 521 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 8 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 7,814 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Derbyshire, Church of England Parish Registers, 1537-1918 28,958 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 828 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 356 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Isle of Wight Parish Registers, 1538-1983 75,905 0 New indexed records collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 4 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 962 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 108 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 2,022 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Oxfordshire Parish Registers 1538-1904 105 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 62 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 7,818 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Finland Finland, Tax Lists, 1809-1915 32,010 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Vienne, Census, 1856 15,840 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 2,312 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 39 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 7,097 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Cemetery Records, 1912-2013 30 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 24 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 8,952 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 1,000 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 777 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 266 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 54,878 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 5,318 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 2,024 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Spain Spain Marriages, 1565-1950 731,242 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Los Gatos, Los Gatos Memorial Park Cemetery Card Index to Burials, 1889-1989 9 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records 6,980 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 26,127 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Indiana Naturalization Records and Indexes, 1848-1993 24,838 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 1,037 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records 116 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish, Birth Records, 1819-1906 70 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Civil War Centennial Observance Commission, Committee on Civil War Grave Registration, Burial Records 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Michigan, Eastern and Western Districts, Naturalization Records, 1837-1993 150,944 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, County Deaths, 1850-2001 14 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 184 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 54,673 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Montana, County Naturalizations, 1856-1979 72 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 10 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 2,728 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000 5,119 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Berks County, Reading, Charles Evans Cemetery and Crematory Burial Records, 1887-1979 3 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 1,354 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Register of Military Volunteers, 1861-1865 130,827 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 29 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Alaska, Alien Arrivals at Various Locations, 1906-1956 12,001 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 73,677 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, South Carolina, Charleston, Free Negro Capitation Books, 1811-1860 86 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Church History Library, Perpetual Emigrating Fund Company Financial Accounts, 1849-1886 23,199 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 560 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: