Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

On the Road Again, This Time to RootsTech in Salt Lake City

(+) Epidemics

Follow-Up: You are Invited to Join Me and Other Newsletter readers for Dinner after the RootsTech Conference

Book Scanning Service Provided FREE of Charge by FamilySearch at RootsTech

Combining Genetics With Genealogy to Identify the Dead in Unmarked Graves

MyHeritage is Holding a Winter DNA Sale!

Watchdog Warns About 2020 Census IT and Cybersecurity Challenges

The Best Photo Editors for Chromebooks

Mississippi State University Libraries to Digitize Records of Enslaved Mississippians for the First Time

South Milwaukee Wants to Digitize Its Newspapers to Preserve the City’s History. But It Needs $15,000 to Do It

Vivid-Pix Launches “Your City – Your Story” 11 City Tour

AncestorSearch Alert: Your Ancestor is Long Gone, but Google May Find Something New Tomorrow!

Explore FamilySearch’s Historical Images Tool to Unlock Data in Digital Records

Geneanet Launches a New Service: Geneanet DNA

Another Library Closes Its Doors

Library Closures: Perhaps there is a Solution?

Declutter Your Inbox. Subscribe to Email Newsletters Straight Into Inoreader

Johni Cerny, R.I.P.

Findmypast Friday – Surrey Parish Registers Join the Largest Collection Online

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 18 February 2020

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

