Your Next Computer Might Not Contain a Computer

NOTE: This article is off-topic. That is, the article is not about genealogy, family history, DNA, or any of the “normal” topics of this newsletter. However, I find the new announcement to be very interesting so I decided to share it here.

I have been predicting this for years. See http://bit.ly/32o9pal for my most recent article about Is the Smartphone Becoming the PC Replacement? Now you can order such a device with shipment expected to start on March 1. Yes, that’s about a week from now!

The NexDock 2 is a “laptop” device that contains a backlit keyboard, and a beautiful high-definition 13.3 inch display, but no central processor, no memory, no cooling fan (it’s silent!), no disk storage, and no operating system. It costs $259 and, when connected to an appropriate smartphone, reportedly will perform all or almost all the tasks that the average computer owner performs today.

However, the NexDock 2 only supports a limited number of smartphones today: several Samsung phones, Huawei phones, and LG phones. The producer plans to add more smartphones in the near future and even is using it with a tiny Raspberry Pi computer. These smartphones or Raspberry Pi provide all the computing power for the NexDock 2. The central processor, memory, and more of the functions in the attached smartphone or Raspberry Pi are used.



While the device isn’t yet available for testing and there are no “hands on” reviews just yet, the manufacturer claims that many people can use the NexDock 2 to replace most any of the low-cost laptops of today. The display video reportedly is much better than that of most of the low-cost Windows or Chromebook laptops of today.

This sounds like a replacement for a Chromebook and for many of the Windows “netbooks.” The manufacturer claims that the NexDock 2 is “world’s most affordable laptop.” However, I will point out that Chromebooks are now available at the same price and even cheaper so it will be interesting to see if this new device will perform functions not available on Chromebooks.

I envision the NexDock 2 device to be a great tool for the frequent traveler or for anyone who needs to keep all their files and contents in one convenient, lightweight device (well, actually two connected devices: the smartphone and the NexDock 2).

I think I’ll wait a bit before I buy a NexDock 2 but if the early reviews are positive, I may purchase one.

You can read more about the NexDock 2 at http://nexdock.com/ as well as in the YouTube video at https://youtu.be/zT_9UHGaa4k and at https://youtu.be/0VB8J_PZp8M or in the video players below: