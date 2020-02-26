Findmypast’s Archive is the Fastest Growing on the Market

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Findmypast’s collections have grown by over 1.5 billion names in the last year

· Totalling over 13 billion records, Findmypast is now home to the fastest growing archive on the market

· More records added over the past 12 months than all major competitors combined

· Millions of new and exclusive records bought online for the very first time

RootsTech, Salt Lake City, Utah, February 26th 2020

Findmypast continues to publish millions of new records from Britain, Ireland, North America and beyond each and every month, providing users across the globe with new opportunities for discovery.

The world leaders in British & Irish family history are now adding an average of 4.3 million searchable names a day, making them the second largest publisher on the family history market and the fastest growing archive online.

2019 has seen Findmypast’s collections expand significantly, with over 1.5 billion names added to the site over the past 12 months alone.

By bringing more data to market than any other family history website, Findmypast is plugging essential gaps in previously difficult to research regions through improved access to a wide variety of family history resources, many of which cannot be found anywhere else online.

Recent progress in Scotland where a range of new material has been published in association with society and archive partners across the country, marks just the latest step in Findmypast’s continued efforts to help users knock down brick walls and discover ancestors on both sides of the Atlantic.

All recent and future updates build on Findmypast’s existing digitization projects, including:

· The Catholic Heritage Archive – a groundbreaking initiative to digitize the historic records of the Catholic Church in the U.S., Britain, and Ireland that has resulted in the online publication of more than 27 million records since February 2017. Recent additions include millions of new Sacramental marriage records from the Archdiocese of New York with more U.S. records yet to come.

· The 1921 census of England and Wales – In the most anticipated family history development since the online publication of the 1939 Register, Findmypast has been selected as The National Archives’ commercial partner to make the 1921 Census of England & Wales available online.

· The British Newspaper Archive – Findmypast’s exclusive partnership with the British Library that has already resulted in the online publication of more than 36 million pages. New editions and titles are added every week with a variety of Commonwealth titles from Canada, the Caribbean and beyond to be added in the coming months – also available on Findmypast.

Tamsin Todd, CEO of Findmypast, said: “Findmypast remains, and will continue to remain, passionate about our company mission to help everyone discover and celebrate how they’re uniquely connected. Our significant progress over the past 12 months is further evidence of our commitment to providing users with more value and more opportunities for discovery as well as our justified reputation as a proficient digitisation partner. We look forward to working with partners on both sides of the Atlantic, both new and established, to make more valuable documents accessible online for the time.