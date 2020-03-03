Church of England to Launch a ‘Google Maps for Graves’ Within Five Years Enabling Family Historians to Search for Burial Records and Locations in an Online Database

Thousands of cemeteries across the UK will be imaged and mapped over the next five years to create a comprehensive database of British burial sites.

The Church of England project hopes to immortalize the tombs of millions of people buried in Anglican graveyards as well as those interred on unconsecrated land. Maps and photographs will be uploaded alongside burial records in a searchable database at some point before 2026.

You can read more in an article by Joe Pinkstone in The Daily Mail web site at: https://dailym.ai/2PKq8zx.