Interment.Net Adds 440,000 Cemetery Records in the Month of February 2020

March 3, 2020

The following announcement was written by Interment.net:

Now online for free access at Interment.net

March 2, 2020, Menifee, CA — Interment.net published 440,213 cemetery records covering 86 cemeteries across 16 states, 1 province, and 2 countries, in the month of February 2020. They are now available for free viewing to the general public by visiting www.interment.net/new.htm.

These records were acquired from genealogists, city and county offices, and cemetery sextons. Most of these records include dates of birth, death, and burial, and many include plot locations and names of funeral homes.

Geographic localities covered in these records…

  • Quebec, Canada (Compton, Frontenac, Richmond, Shefford, & Stanstead counties)
  • Arizona (Yavapai County)
  • Idaho (Canyon County)
  • Illinois (Rock Island County)
  • Louisiana (East Baton Rouge Parish)
  • Maryland (Dorchester County)
  • Michigan (Oceana, Tuscola, & Washington counties)
  • Minnesota (Washington County)
  • Missouri (St. Louis City)
  • New Hampshire (Grafton County)
  • New Jersey (Monmouth County)
  • New York (Albany, Chautauqua, Chemung, Dutchess, Delaware, Erie, Kings, Oswego, Saratoga, Steuben, & Suffolk counties)
  • Ohio (Franklin & Ottawa counties)
  • South Dakota (Butte & Marshall counties)
  • Texas (Austin & Kaufman counties)
  • Virginia (Alexandria city)
  • Washington (Clark, Cowlitz, & Lewis counties)

All records were left unedited to reflect the same information exactly as appears from their original sources.

Since 1997, Interment.net has published transcriptions of cemetery records acquired from genealogists, government agencies, churches, and cemetery sextons. To date, more than 25 million records are available online for free, unlimited access.

Genealogists may browse or search the full archive, or contribute their transcriptions, by visiting www.interment.net.

