It Would Take Hundreds of Years to Digitize Records at Seattle National Archives

· March 3, 2020 · Current Affairs, Preservation · No Comments

See my earlier articles at http://bit.ly/3akPQT2 and at http://bit.ly/2S7S0iZ for background information about this ongoing story.

When officials from the Washington, D.C. office of the National Archives and Records Administration met with a handful of tribal representatives at the National Archives in Seattle earlier this month, one solution that was offered was digitization. That is, since access to the materials now stored in Seattle will be more difficult once those materials are moved to a NARA facility in California roughly four years from now, D.C. officials suggested that scanning the priceless photos, maps, and documents before they’re moved could help minimize any difficulties created by the surprise closure.

Very little of what’s stored in Seattle has been digitized — perhaps far, far less than even one percent, according to some estimates.

The full story by Feliks Banel may be fund in the MyNorthwest web site at: https://mynorthwest.com/1736786/seattle-national-archives-records-digitization/.

