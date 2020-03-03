New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 2 March 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Explore over a million new, free, historical records this week from France, Ireland, and Africa. Search additional in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru, England, Colombia, Chile, Jamaica, and the United States (CA, HI, IA, MS, NC, PA, TN, VA, WI), plus the Native American Census and Public Records.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|811
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|3,057
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913
|9,299
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Hainaut, Civil Registration, 1600-1913
|3,838
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906
|1,030
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Belgium
|Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912
|27,830
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|706
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|843
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980
|1,966
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|1,108
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|5,502
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Dominican Republic
|Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980
|54,455
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|1,719
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|369
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|2,081
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|3,667
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|13,916
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Marne, Census, 1856
|46,266
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|France
|France, Morbihan, Parish and Civil Registration, 1536-1894
|388,352
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac & Official Directory 1884
|114,026
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|3,477
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Panama
|Panama, Catholic Church Records, 1707-1973
|29,068
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|9,515
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|13,497
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|1,105
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969
|31,895
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|490
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|15,823
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972
|434,628
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|12,592
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,408
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records
|2,088
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|33,379
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|1,012
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records
|160
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|86,746
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|7,004
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|1,100
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Montgomery County Delayed Birth Certificates, 1880-1910
|4,790
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|United States Public Records, 1970-2009
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940
|47,664
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|1,307
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Dane County Naturalization Records, 1887-1945
|27,285
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments