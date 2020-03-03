New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 2 March 2020

March 3, 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Explore over a million new, free, historical records this week from France, Ireland, and Africa.  Search additional in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Peru, England, Colombia, Chile, Jamaica, and the United States (CA, HI, IA, MS, NC, PA, TN, VA, WI), plus the Native American Census and Public Records.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 811 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 3,057 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Antwerp, Civil Registration, 1588-1913 9,299 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Hainaut, Civil Registration, 1600-1913 3,838 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906 1,030 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Belgium Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912 27,830 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 706 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 843 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, São Paulo, Immigration Cards, 1902-1980 1,966 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 1,108 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 5,502 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Dominican Republic Dominican Republic Miscellaneous Records, 1921-1980 54,455 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 1,719 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 369 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 2,081 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 3,667 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 13,916 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Marne, Census, 1856 46,266 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
France France, Morbihan, Parish and Civil Registration, 1536-1894 388,352 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac & Official Directory 1884 114,026 0 New indexed records collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 3,477 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Panama Panama, Catholic Church Records, 1707-1973 29,068 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 9,515 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 13,497 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 1,105 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Catholic Church Records, 1645-1969 31,895 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 490 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 15,823 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Cape Province, Civil Deaths, 1895-1972 434,628 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 12,592 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,408 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records 2,088 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 33,379 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 1,012 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records 160 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 86,746 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 7,004 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 1,100 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Montgomery County Delayed Birth Certificates, 1880-1910 4,790 0 New indexed records collection
United States United States Public Records, 1970-2009 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Native American, Census Rolls, 1885-1940 47,664 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 1,307 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Dane County Naturalization Records, 1887-1945 27,285 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

