Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have identified three genes associated with heart failure, a devastating condition that affects an estimated 23 million people worldwide.

The study, the largest to date genome-wide association study on heart failure, also found shared genetic associations between heart failure and known heart failure risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, and atrial fibrillation. The scientists also found strong associations with pulmonary conditions and musculoskeletal traits.

This study identified three variants associated with the condition in three different genes. One of those genes is involved in the regulation of muscles in the heart. Two of the genetic variants are newly associated with heart failure. The third has been previously identified. The three strongest associations were in the genes PITX2, ACTN2, and ABO.

You can read more in an article at: https://blog.23andme.com/23andme-research/new-genetic-associations-identified-for-heart-failure/.