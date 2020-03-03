RootsTech Returns to London in 2020, Opens Early Registration

FamilySearch is excited to announce that RootsTech will return to London in 2020. The three-day event will be held on 5–7 November 2020 at the ExCeL London Convention Centre. Learn more about RootsTech London 2020, or register at RootsTech.org/London.

“RootsTech London 2019 was a pilot test for us, and it was a tremendous experience,” said Steve Rockwood, FamilySearch International CEO. “The event proved to be a great way to bring people from all around the world together to celebrate the joy of family discovery.”

Attendees made connections and personal discoveries, and businesses formed new relationships and partnerships—all critical to the growth of the family history industry internationally.

“We’re excited to build upon what we learned and expand the event further at RootsTech London 2020,” said Rockwood.



In 2019, nearly 10,000 attendees from 42 countries participated, with another 1,300 people tuning in remotely online. More than 60 exhibitors demonstrated their products and services in the exhibition hall.

RootsTech London 2020 will offer inspirational keynote speakers and more than 150 informative classes taught by industry experts across the three-day event. The exhibition hall will host companies from around the world showcasing a wide variety of family and family history-related solutions and services. The full conference programme and keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

“RootsTech London is for everyone,” said Jen Allen, event director. “We’re focused on providing opportunities for all to discover their family and deepen their sense of belonging and connection. Whether you’re an experienced family historian or just a little curious and want to learn things about yourself or your family that you’ve never known before, there’s something for you at RootsTech.”

Registration for RootsTech London is now open. Three-day passes for the event are on sale for the early bird rate of £79. The one-day pass is £39. Virtual passes are also available for £19. To learn more or to register, visit RootsTech.org/London.