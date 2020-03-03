Texas Man Close to Exoneration after a DNA Computer Algorithm Leads to New Suspect

· March 3, 2020 · DNA, Legal Affairs · No Comments

Many of us have read about the use of DNA to identify murderers and other violent criminals. However, DNA is equally good when used for the opposite purpose: to PROVE INNOCENCE.

For instance, Lydell Grant was in prison for murder. But an emerging form of DNA technology, which has also come under scrutiny, is helping to free him in an unprecedented case.

Nearly a decade into his life sentence for murder, Lydell Grant was escorted out of a Texas prison in November with his hands held high, free on bail, all thanks to DNA re-examined by a software program.

“The last nine years, man, I felt like an animal in a cage,” Grant, embracing his mother and brother, told the crush of reporters awaiting him in Houston. “Especially knowing that I didn’t do it.”

You can read more about the use use of DNA to free a man after spending 9 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. See an article by Erik Ortiz on the NBC News web site at https://nbcnews.to/3cui2os as well as in the video above.

“There’s probably 5,000 or 6,000 innocent people in Texas prisons alone,” said attorney Mike Ware, executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas, which is representing Grant. “How many of them could benefit from such a reanalysis of DNA that was used to convict them? I don’t really know, but this is a historic case that could open the door for those who thought it was shut forever.”

