Gilad Japhet, MyHeritage Founder and CEO, RootsTech Address

RootsTech/2020 is now over and many of the presentations that were recorded are now beginning to appear as online videos. Here is one featuring Gilad Japhet, MyHeritage Founder and CEO:

On Friday, February 28, MyHeritage Founder and CEO Gilad Japhet spoke at the MyHeritage sponsored luncheon at RootsTech 2020. Gilad spoke about the launch of new products MyHeritage In Color™, Fan View, and U.S. City Directories.

If the above video does not appear in your computer, go to https://youtu.be/TbePA_R6J7k.

NOTE: MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter.