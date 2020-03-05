MyHeritage Announces FREE Access to Irish Records During Irish-American Heritage Month

· March 5, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

In honor of Irish-American Heritage Month, MyHeritage is offering free worldwide access to all Irish records on the company’s web site from March 5–22. You can search the free records here.

Irish culture is widely celebrated. According to reports, the nearly 10 million Irish who emigrated since 1800 progenerated about 70 million people worldwide who now claim Irish heritage. In the United States alone, over 33 million people identify as being of Irish descent — almost 7 times the current population of Ireland!

People with Irish origins have played an integral role in shaping the United States. 9 of the 56 signatories of the U.S. Declaration of Independence had Irish roots, so do many of today’s most famous and influential celebrities, from George Clooney to Taylor Swift.

In addition, a new dedicated web page (www.myheritage.com/irish) includes fun facts about Irish heritage, information about the company’s Irish collections, and a search bar so users can easily search the free Irish record collections directly from the page. The page also includes engaging content that highlights the tremendous contribution Irish heritage has made to American history and culture. Additional content will be added to the page soon.

