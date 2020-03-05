TheGenealogist Announces New Property Records for Greenwich are Now Available Online

The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

TheGenealogist has just released over 57,700 individuals from the Greenwich area into its Lloyd George Domesday Survey Records on the Map Explorer™. These fully searchable property records enable researchers to find where ancestors from Greenwich lived in the 1910-1915 period. This release now brings the total coverage of Lloyd George Domesday Survey Records to over half a million individuals.

Lloyd George Domesday Survey of Greenwich from TheGenealogist

By using TheGenealogist’s powerful Map Explorer™ family history researchers searching for where their ancestors lived in the period before the First World War are able to see the actual plots for buildings and explore the district as it was in that period on large scale OS maps linked to the field books containing descriptions of the properties.

Researchers often have difficulty discovering where ancestors lived as road names can change over time. World War II Blitz bombing saw areas destroyed and these sites were altered during redevelopment, making them unrecognizable from what had been there before. Lanes and roads were often lost to build estates and office blocks. The changes over the years can mean that searching for where an ancestor lived using modern maps can be a frustrating experience, as they won’t pinpoint where old properties had once stood.

The Map Explorer™ benefits from a number of georeferenced historic map overlays and modern base maps, allowing users to see how the topography has changed over the years by simply sliding the opacity controls.

The Lloyd George Domesday Survey records are sourced from The National Archives and are being digitised by TheGenealogist.

TheGenealogist’s Lloyd George Domesday records link individual properties to extremely detailed maps used in 1910-1915

Full descriptions of each property with its valuation recorded in field books

Locate an address previously found in a census or street directory down to a specific house

Fully searchable by name, county, parish and street

The maps will zoom in to show the individual properties as they were in 1910-1915

Transparency sliders enable you to compare and contrast modern and historic street maps, change the base map displayed to satellite or hybrid to more clearly understand what the area looks like today

Overlay with a range of old maps to see the wider area as it had once been

Allows you to display county or parish boundaries

Searching for an ancestor identifies their property with a green pin

Check neighbouring properties by clicking the red pins and selecting ‘View Transcript’

Read the article: Greenwich property records reveal the lost past much changed by the blitz, bombs and the building of a historic landmark

https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/featuredarticles/2020/greenwich-property-records-reveal-the-lost-past-1233/

Animation GIF file https://www.thegenealogist.co.uk/images/featuredarticles/feb20_greenwich_ani.gif

