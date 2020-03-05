[UPDATE from Ancestry.com] New York, New York, Index to Birth Certificates, 1866-1909

The following announcement was written by Ancestry:

A quick update on the New York City BMD collection we announced last week at Rootstech.

A few asked about whether we captured the mother’s maiden name from the Birth records. We did index the maiden name, but a technical issue during publishing was preventing it from being available on the site. We corrected the issue and Mother’s maiden name is now one of the many fields of information available within the collection including:

The Name, Birth Date, Address, Ward and Borough of the individual who was born The Name, Age, Race, Birthplace, Occupation, and Current Address of the Mother and Father The Number of Other Children Born and Living to the Mother



You can find the full description of the collection here:

https://www.ancestry.com/search/collections/61779/