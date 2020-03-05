Will the Coronavirus Create Travel Bans and Cancellations of Genealogy Conferences?

As the COVID-19 outbreak spreads, many conferences are being canceled, postponed, or turned into virtual events. Many companies are also restricting employee travel. Will that happen to genealogy conferences?

I hope not. But hope isn’t enough. Being prepared seems to be a better plan. I want to be prepared and hope I can keep you informed at the same time.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to declare the current coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic. But as the infectious disease continues to spread and public health concerns rise, the WHO categorizes the risk from the virus as “very high”. On Tuesday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the novel coronavirus disease is more deadly than the seasonal flu, but appears to spread less easily.

One sector of the economy that’s already feeling an immediate impact is meetings and other public events. Whether as a result of travel bans, laws banning large gatherings, or an abundance of caution, officials are being canceling, postponing, or converting events to virtual conferences…leaving show organizers, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors scrambling to make alternative plans. Companies are also instituting travel restrictions for employees.

I have decided to use this newsletter to compile a list of the events that have been called off, pushed back, changed format, or are otherwise not being held as scheduled.

If your public genealogy-related event is being canceled, postponed, or being converted into an online virtual event, please drop a note to me by going to https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman/ and I will list the changed event in a weekly section of this newsletter. That list will be published once I receive the first such notice and will be repeated weekly for as long as plans for scheduled genealogy events are being received.