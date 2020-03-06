Free Video Conferencing: Coronavirus Spurs Special Deals from WebEx, Google, and Others

This is a follow-up to my earlier article, Will the Coronavirus Create Travel Bans and Cancellations of Genealogy Conferences? at http://bit.ly/38w1dGH:

As mentioned earlier and in thousands of other online web sites, the coronavirus pandemic is causing many public events to cancel or to be delayed. Many are also switching to online teleconferences where attendees can attend “virtually” without leaving home.

For many people, one basic question arises immediately: “How can we conduct an online virtual conference?”

Luckily, there are dozens of answers on various web sites. Many video-conferencing services are now offering free access to their services for a limited time to help make life easier during the pandemic.

Many of these newly-announced free access web sites are described in an article by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols in the ZDnet web site at https://zd.net/2TtCIWb. You might want to start there.

The article by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols does not provide a step-by-step tutorial for each and every online teleconferencing service. Instead, it lists the web sites that are offering free online conferencing, provides a brief description of each, and then also provides a link to each service’s web site that will provide all the details.

Also, most of these services are not prepared to handle hundreds of attendees. Instead, they can work for 10 to perhaps 50 people at a time. While not suitable for large conferences, these teleconference services can be very useful for online meetings of smaller groups, such as the board of directors of a genealogy society or for a family meeting or for similar events.

If you are thinking of holding online teleconferences, you might want to start first at Free video conferencing: Coronavirus spurs special deals from WebEx, Google, others at https://zd.net/2TtCIWb.