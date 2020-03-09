One Of The Best ‘Hidden’ Museums In New York Might Unearth Your Ancestors

If you are researching Jewish ancestry, whether they lived in New York City or elsewhere, one of the best resources is the Center for Jewish History.

It is an amazing complex of five different Jewish organizations, and the whole creates a look at the Jewish experience, from around the world to America—from poets to baseball pitchers to scientists, to bagel-makers. Close to 50,000 visitors a year come to the Center.

You can read more in an article by Gerald Eskenazi, published in Forbes, at http://bit.ly/2Q1lo90.

The museum’s web site may be found at http://www.CJH.org.

My thanks to newsletter reader Neil Barmann for telling me about this resource.