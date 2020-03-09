Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. The latest Plus Edition newsletter is available at: https://eognplus.com/news/thisweek.htm.

The following articles are listed in this week’s Plus Edition email:

(+) Save Something for Future Generations: Create a Time Capsule

My Photos from RootsTech2020 in Salt Lake City

Will the Coronavirus Create Travel Bans and Cancellations of Genealogy Conferences?

CANCELED: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Free Video Conferencing: Coronavirus Spurs Special Deals from WebEx, Google, and Others

Gilad Japhet, MyHeritage Founder and CEO, RootsTech Address

MyHeritage Announces FREE Access to Irish Records During Irish-American Heritage Month

Historic Migration Patterns Are Written in Americans’ DNA

Newly-Digitized Confederate Slave Payrolls Shed Light on Lives of 19th Century African American Families

One Of The Best ‘Hidden’ Museums In New York Might Unearth Your Ancestors

TheGenealogist Announces New Property Records for Greenwich are Now Available Online

[UPDATE from Ancestry.com] New York, New York, Index to Birth Certificates, 1866-1909

Findmypast Friday: Fascinating New Women’s Records Available to Search Online for the First Time

Massachusetts Governor Baker Appoints Brenton Simons Vice Chair of State Commission

She Got a Hysterectomy Because of Family History. Then She Found Out She Was Adopted.

DNA Testing Kits: What Are the Privacy Risks?

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

NOTE: If you are a Plus Edition subscriber and yet you did not receive the email notice in your in-box, take a look in your spam folder. It probably is there. Most email programs have (optional) filters that you can specify to make sure future Plus Edition notices get sent correctly to your in-box. For instance, GMail users can find instructions at https://blog.eogn.com/2014/09/07/how-to-make-gmail-always-place-this-newsletter-in-the-in-box-not-in-the-spam-folder/. Most other email programs have similar capabilities.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read every week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.