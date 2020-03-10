UPDATED: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Because of Coronavirus Concerns

As the COVID-19 (or Coronavirus) outbreak spreads, many public events are being canceled, postponed, or turned into virtual events. Whether as a result of travel bans, laws banning large gatherings, or an abundance of caution, officials are canceling, postponing, or converting events to virtual conferences…leaving show organizers, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors scrambling to make alternative plans.

Genealogy events are not immune to these concerns. I plan to publish notices of cancellations of genealogy-related events for as long as there is a need for these notices. Here is the first such notice:

—Notice(s)—

USA – Oregon – March 13-23: Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones Genealogy Open House Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Observing an abundance of caution, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its free Genealogy Open House which had been due to begin March 13 and run for 10 days.

As the coronavirus has been detected in the Portland metro area, people are increasingly worried about gathering in public groups. We share that concern.

All 40 free classes will be rescheduled to this fall. Special guest speaker John Schmal, expert on Mexican Ancestry, is also postponing his appearance originally scheduled for the evening of March 18.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research.

USA – May 20-23 – National Genealogical Society Annual Conference is NOT Canceled as of this date

Absent mandated federal travel restrictions and/or local, state, or regional decisions to close venues, NGS has NOT cancelled the 2020 Family History Conference scheduled for 20-23 May 2020, nor any of our related pre-conference events. However, the NGS staff are closely monitoring the developments and may cancel if the recommendations and/or travel restrictions should change. Check the conference website at https://conference.ngsgenealogy.org/ for the latest information.

United Kingdom – Dorset Family History Society – March 21

The Dorset Family History Society has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the Family History Day on Saturday 21st March 2020. This is out of consideration for the health and well being of our volunteers, exhibitors, speakers and potential visitors because of the Coronavirus.

The Family History Day was going to be held at Parkstone Grammar School, Sopers Lane, Poole and we also didn’t want to be responsible for potentially bringing the virus onto the school premises.

Please regularly check the society’s website at https://www.dorsetfhs.org.uk/events-activities/family-history-day/ for future events which will be organised as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.

—End of Notice(s)—

If you would like to have any cancellation, postponement, or change to a virtual conference of any genealogy-related event, please go to https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman/ to send the notification.