New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 March 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (11 March 2020)—View over 11M new, free, indexed records and 9.5M new, digital images added to FamilySearch.org this week for the United States (AL, AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IA, KS, LA, MD, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA, WV), including millions of World War II draft records. Over 1M more records are available for Sweden, and collections were also expanded for Brazil, Ireland, Peru, England, South Africa, American Samoa, Jamaica, England, Puerto Rico, Chile, Colombia, and Sierra Leone. (Find and share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or goto FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.