New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 March 2020

· March 11, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (11 March 2020)—View over 11M new, free, indexed records and 9.5M new, digital images added to FamilySearch.org this week for the United States (AL, AK,  AR,  CA, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IA, KS, LA, MD, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA, WV), including millions of World War II draft records.  Over 1M more records are available for Sweden, and collections were also expanded for Brazil, Ireland, Peru, England, South Africa, American Samoa, Jamaica, England, Puerto Rico, Chile, Colombia, and Sierra Leone. (Find and share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom).

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or goto FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

Country Collection Indexed Records Digital Images Comments
American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 1,285 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972 6,128 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 74,223 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 1,234 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996 160,595 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 3,809 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 1,190 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 2,075 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 689 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 571 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 4,062 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 15,740 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913 36,203 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac, 1880 114,362 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Ireland, Treble Almanac & Dublin Directory 1783 35,170 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 3,324 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 13,617 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 20,780 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 2,241 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 2,769 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 590 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 14,939 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 1,530 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sweden Sweden Burials, 1649-1920 1,159,812 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 268,697 766,663 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Alaska, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 22,410 22,595 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Arizona, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 141,121 141,573 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Arkansas First Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 359,665 722,344 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records 58 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990 19,141 0 New indexed records collection
United States Connecticut, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 478,703 484,260 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 9,462 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Florida, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 536,621 542,399 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Georgia World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 839,636 1,681,996 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909 136,778 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Georgia, Washington County, Federal Census, 1890 25,298 0 New indexed records collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 55,646 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Idaho, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 138,954 139,514 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 223 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Crawford County, Frontenac, funeral home records, 1905-2014 1,309 0 New indexed records collection
United States Kansas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 429,561 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana First Registration Draft Cards, 1940-1945 394,546 792,449 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 1,394 0 New indexed records collection
United States Maryland, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 532,405 542,646 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 76,287 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Missouri, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 952,820 957,905 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Montana, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 144,392 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Nebraska, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 310,174 297,841 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Nevada, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 35,949 36,139 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 14,011 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Ohio, World War I Statement of Service Cards, 1914-1919 2,883 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oklahoma, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 604,280 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Oregon, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 295,077 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 127 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965 7,092 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913 5,875 0 New indexed records collection
United States Tennessee, Montgomery County Delayed Birth Certificates, 1880-1910 374 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999 4,205 0 New indexed records collection
United States Texas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 1,794,395 1,817,896 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 3,911 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 981,916 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-201 1,055 0 New indexed records collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 1,496 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Historical Society Papers, 1607-2007 1,429 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 762,434 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Washington, County Naturalization Records, 1850-1982 61,487 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States West Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 521,022 524,308 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Wyoming, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 66,012 66,160 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: