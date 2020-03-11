New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 March 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (11 March 2020)—View over 11M new, free, indexed records and 9.5M new, digital images added to FamilySearch.org this week for the United States (AL, AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IA, KS, LA, MD, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, WA, WV), including millions of World War II draft records. Over 1M more records are available for Sweden, and collections were also expanded for Brazil, Ireland, Peru, England, South Africa, American Samoa, Jamaica, England, Puerto Rico, Chile, Colombia, and Sierra Leone. (Find and share this announcement online in the FamilySearch Newsroom).
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or goto FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|Country
|Collection
|Indexed Records
|Digital Images
|Comments
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|1,285
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1972
|6,128
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|74,223
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|1,234
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Paraná, Civil Registration, 1852-1996
|160,595
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|3,809
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|1,190
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|2,075
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|689
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|571
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|4,062
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|15,740
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913
|36,203
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Thom’s Irish Almanac, 1880
|114,362
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, Treble Almanac & Dublin Directory 1783
|35,170
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|3,324
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|13,617
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|20,780
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|2,241
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|2,769
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|590
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|14,939
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|1,530
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sweden
|Sweden Burials, 1649-1920
|1,159,812
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|268,697
|766,663
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Alaska, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|22,410
|22,595
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Arizona, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|141,121
|141,573
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Arkansas First Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|359,665
|722,344
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records
|58
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990
|19,141
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Connecticut, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|478,703
|484,260
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|9,462
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Florida, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|536,621
|542,399
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|839,636
|1,681,996
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, County Voter Registrations, 1856-1909
|136,778
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Georgia, Washington County, Federal Census, 1890
|25,298
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|55,646
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Idaho, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|138,954
|139,514
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|223
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Crawford County, Frontenac, funeral home records, 1905-2014
|1,309
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Kansas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|429,561
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana First Registration Draft Cards, 1940-1945
|394,546
|792,449
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|1,394
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Maryland, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|532,405
|542,646
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|76,287
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Missouri, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|952,820
|957,905
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Montana, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|144,392
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Nebraska, World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945
|310,174
|297,841
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Nevada, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|35,949
|36,139
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|14,011
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Ohio, World War I Statement of Service Cards, 1914-1919
|2,883
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oklahoma, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|604,280
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Oregon, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|295,077
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|127
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965
|7,092
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913
|5,875
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Montgomery County Delayed Birth Certificates, 1880-1910
|374
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999
|4,205
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Texas, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|1,794,395
|1,817,896
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|3,911
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|981,916
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-201
|1,055
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|1,496
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Historical Society Papers, 1607-2007
|1,429
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|762,434
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Washington, County Naturalization Records, 1850-1982
|61,487
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|West Virginia, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|521,022
|524,308
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Wyoming, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|66,012
|66,160
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
