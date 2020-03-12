Coronavirus Will Make the 2020 Census Even Trickier

From an article by Alex Davies in the Wired web site:

“Funding is tight, and a proposed citizenship question has made some people wary. Minorities and low-income Americans are most at risk of being missed.

“The decennial census is supremely important, to put it mildly. It’s not just the count that determines how the American people are represented in Congress (the bit that justifies its place in Article 1, Section 2 of the Constitution). It informs how businesses make myriad decisions and how civil rights laws are enforced. “It’s really the gold standard as a population frame upon which all surveys are taken,” says William Frey, a demographer and sociologist at the Brookings Institution. And it provides data that, in 2017 alone, was used to distribute some $1.5 trillion via 316 federal spending programs, according to research from the George Washington Institute of Public Policy at George Washington University.

“But there are reasons to worry about the government’s ability to accurately tally up the population this year. The Census Bureau faces “a set of unprecedented factors that could threaten a successful census,” says Terri Ann Lowenthal, the former staff director of the House Census Oversight Subcommittee. Those already included funding, political, and operational stressors. Now the alarming spread of the novel coronavirus—which the World Health Organization has officially deemed a pandemic—could make things even worse. And when the census falls short, it’s chiefly minorities and low-income Americans who lose out.”

You can read the full article at: https://www.wired.com/story/coronavirus-make-2020-census-trickier/.

Sadly, our descendants will be left with missing or incomplete information about their ancestors.