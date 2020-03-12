FREE ACCESS to All Irish Records at MyHeritage
Dick Eastman · March 12, 2020 · Sponsor · No Comments
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been writing this genealogy newsletter for 24 years.
He has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 50 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
This newsletter is sponsored by MyHeritage.
Dick Eastman is adamant that he will never write content influenced by or paid for by an advertiser. All opinions expressed here are those of Dick Eastman and him alone, unless clearly stated otherwise.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!
Click here to renew an existing Plus Edition subscription.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition at: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
You may renew an existing Plus Edition subscription at: https://https://eognplus.com/amember/member.
Steal these articles!
Would you like to republish an article or a few articles from this newsletter in another newsletter or web site? You probably can do that legally, even without asking permission. However, do me a favor: before republishing anything, please first read the details at COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for the details.
Good luck with your own newsletter or web site!
Search Past Newsletter Articles
Important Links
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook and Twitter.
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- FREE ACCESS to All Irish Records at MyHeritage
- Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com
- Montana’s Content on Chronicling America Grows
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 March 2020
- UPDATE #3: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Schedule Changes Because of the Coronavirus Concerns
- Descendants of Founder of Detroit Didn’t Tell Anyone They Were Going to Visit City
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- (+) Save Something for Future Generations: Create a Time Capsule
- One Of The Best ‘Hidden’ Museums In New York Might Unearth Your Ancestors
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Free Video Conferencing: Coronavirus Spurs Special Deals from WebEx, Google, and Others
- Newly-Digitized Confederate Slave Payrolls Shed Light on Lives of 19th Century African American Families
- Historic Migration Patterns Are Written in Americans’ DNA
- Findmypast Friday: Fascinating New Women’s Records Available to Search Online for the First Time
- Massachusetts Governor Baker Appoints Brenton Simons Vice Chair of State Commission
- My Photos from RootsTech2020 in Salt Lake City
- Will the Coronavirus Create Travel Bans and Cancellations of Genealogy Conferences?
- [UPDATE from Ancestry.com] New York, New York, Index to Birth Certificates, 1866-1909
- TheGenealogist Announces New Property Records for Greenwich are Now Available Online
- MyHeritage is Holding a St. Patrick’s Day DNA Sale!
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- UPDATE #3: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Schedule Changes Because of the Coronavirus Concerns
- New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 March 2020
- Descendants of Founder of Detroit Didn't Tell Anyone They Were Going to Visit City
- A Little-Known Government Genealogy Service
- Montana’s Content on Chronicling America Grows
- One Of The Best ‘Hidden’ Museums In New York Might Unearth Your Ancestors
- Historic Migration Patterns Are Written in Americans' DNA
- How Many Ancestors Do You Have?
- Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com
- Free Video Conferencing: Coronavirus Spurs Special Deals from WebEx, Google, and Others
Categories
- Announcements (160)
- Books (222)
- Business News (189)
- CD-ROM (5)
- Cloud Services (70)
- Conferences (423)
- Current Affairs (430)
- DNA (371)
- Education (117)
- Film/Photos (4)
- Food and Drink (12)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (2)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (196)
- Hardware (117)
- Help Wanted (26)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (416)
- Humor (22)
- Legal Affairs (260)
- Music (10)
- Off Topic (98)
- Online Sites (1,375)
- Opinion (9)
- People (242)
- Photography (109)
- Plus Edition Article (12)
- Podcast (8)
- Preservation (214)
- Privacy (2)
- Scams (16)
- Societies (309)
- Software (331)
- Sponsor (15)
- Television (6)
- This Newsletter (150)
- Travel (71)
- Uncategorized (81)
- Video & Television (170)
- Web/Tech (15)
- Webinars & Podcasts (16)
- Weblogs (3)
Blog Stats
- 12,548,136 hits
Recent Comments