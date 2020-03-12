Hey! I Received My 2020 U.S. Census Form Today!

· March 12, 2020 · Current Affairs, Legal Affairs · 3 Comments

Of course, I am sure that several hundred million other households are also receiving their census forms this week. If you haven’t received yours just yet, I’d suggest you be patient and wait for a bit. The U.S. Postal Service probably cannot deliver several hundred million pieces of mail on the same exact day.
And, yes, I have already gone online at http://my2020census.gov/ and provided my information for posterity. I was amazed and slightly disappointed at how quickly I finished the census questionnaire. “Disappointed” because, as a genealogist, I think the census records should record more information that might be of interest to my descendants many years from now.

Stefan March 12, 2020 at 9:06 pm

I live in Australia. For decades now I have just lied in my census. It was important for me to try to get funding and services for the elderly so I have been eighty years old for the last thirty years or more. I’m still not eighty yet. Ever since I found out that the place existed, my birthplace has been the Lakshadweep of Minicoy and my first language is Dhivehi. I must be the only Dhivehi-speaker whose second language is Polish. What does it matter which languages I speak? I don’t see why governments need to know my religion at all. Are they going to fund one religion over another? Sometimes I’m lazy and I’m just “Buddhist”. Other times I’m “Other” and I stipulate that I’m “Sunyavada” or “Yellow Hat” or some such. I don’t know what their OCR technology makes of stuff like that. It’s all fun but some serious. I am truthful when I say I have no driver’s licence. I’ve not had one in sixty-six years and it’s important again to say that I’m a cyclist. We might get another cycle lane next year.

You are probably aware that it’s only recently, as a result of huge pressure from family historians, that the Australian government have even given us the opportunity to have our census information saved. I elect to do so. You may elect to have your information destroyed when the Australian Bureau of Statistics has done its business.

Stefan

James Hallowell Holcombe March 12, 2020 at 9:25 pm

Dick, the “Long Form” went away years ago. Now the American Community Survey is sent out annually to random people in every community that asks many of the same questions plus things like “how do you commute to work?” This questionnaire is focused on information local communities need for more short term planning.

    Dick Eastman March 12, 2020 at 9:45 pm

    —> Dick, the “Long Form” went away years ago.

    Correct. I have written about that a number of times. However, I miss the old long form and wish it would come back. That’s why I wrote, “I think the census records should record more information that might be of interest to my descendants many years from now.”

