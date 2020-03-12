N.J. Lawmaker Wants to Make DNA Test Results Your Personal Property

· March 12, 2020 · DNA, Legal Affairs · No Comments

A proposed law in New Jersey would make the results of a DNA test the sole property of the person tested, a bid to give consumers who use popular genetic testing services more control over their personal data and their privacy.

Assemblyman Roy Freiman, D-Somerset, said that people have a right to know where their personal genetic data is going, even if it is used for good causes.

“We don’t want to impede upon breakthroughs in medical technology and advances and cures,” Freiman said, “but there’s also a balance of: what about the individual?”

You can read more in an article byJoe Hernandez in the WHYY web site at: http://bit.ly/2xzyV1c.

