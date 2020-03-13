UPDATE #6: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Schedule Changes Because of the Coronavirus Concerns

As the COVID-19 (or Coronavirus) outbreak spreads, many public events are being canceled, postponed, or turned into virtual events. Whether as a result of travel bans, laws banning large gatherings, or an abundance of caution, officials are canceling, postponing, or converting events to virtual conferences…leaving show organizers, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors scrambling to make alternative plans.

Genealogy events are not immune to these concerns. I plan to publish notices of cancellations of genealogy-related events for as long as there is a need for these notices.

—Notice(s)—

USA – National Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference scheduled for Salt Lake City, May 20 to 23, 2020

Click here to read a longer report concerning planning for this very large conference.

USA – Virginia Genealogical Society and the Library of Virginia

From the Virginia Genealogical Society: “Today, Thursday, 12 March, we were notified by the Library of Virginia that all public programming through the end of April has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus situation. Consequently, the Virginia Genealogical Society library day and spring conference scheduled for 17 and 18 April are affected. The library day is cancelled. We are looking into the possibility of holding a virtual conference on 18 April. This would allow individuals to attend the conference using the internet. Updates to this situation will be posted on the VGS website and our Facebook page as soon as a determination is made.”

USA – Oregon – March 13-23: Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones Genealogy Open House Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Observing an abundance of caution, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its free Genealogy Open House which had been due to begin March 13 and run for 10 days.

As the coronavirus has been detected in the Portland metro area, people are increasingly worried about gathering in public groups. We share that concern.

All 40 free classes will be rescheduled to this fall. Special guest speaker John Schmal, expert on Mexican Ancestry, is also postponing his appearance originally scheduled for the evening of March 18.

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon also is immediately suspending all 17 Special Interest Groups and meetings of the Portland Mac Users Group from the GFO Library. We have also canceled the GenTalk about PERSI Resources scheduled for March 21.

We are following the instructions of Governor Kate Brown. Today she asked all groups to cancel events hosting 10 people or more in high risk populations. Older adults are considered high risk. A large percentage of our members and SIG participants are older.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research.

USA – New York – The New York branch office of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration will remain closed until at least March 20th due to the CoronaVirus concerns. See https://www.archives.gov/nyc for the details.

USA – Texas – March 21 – The Williamson County Genealogical Society’s annual seminar scheduled for March 21 in Round Rock, Texas has been canceled.

The seminar was going to feature Amy Johnson Crow with a series of presentations. According to the organizers:

“Due to current issues surrounding the spread of the corona virus, the decision was made to cancel the event. Unfortunately, we were unable to come up with a solution that would have allowed Amy to present to us virtually at the venue.”

Details may be found at: https://williamsontxgenealogy.org/cpage.php?pt=41

USA – Oregon – April 4 & 5 – Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones its Spring Seminar, Solve Puzzles with DNA

Given concerns about large public gatherings, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its Spring Seminar, Solve Puzzles with DNA with certified genealogist Karen Stanbary, which had been scheduled for April 4 and 5.

We’re pleased to announce the new dates: Karen will come to Portland August 8 and 9 for this seminar.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research. Small gatherings of genealogy special interest groups continue to meet in the classroom.

USA – California – The Sacramento Genealogical Society (also often referred to as “Root Cellar”) has postponed the Society’s Spring Summer 2020.

Quoting the Root Cellar web site: “We have postponed our 2020 Seminar due to corona virus concerns. More information will be available as soon as a new date, probably in early fall, can be arranged. Thanks for your support.”

United Kingdom – London – RootsTech London Postponed to 2021 Due to CoronaVirus Concerns

In consideration of COVID-19, FamilySearch International announced today that the RootsTech conference planned for London 5–7 November 2020, will be postponed until the fall of 2021.

The health and safety of all RootsTech London attendees, exhibitors, and speakers is the highest priority of FamilySearch International.

Those who have already registered for the event will be issued refunds.

To receive announcements and other updates regarding RootsTech London, please visit rootstech.org/london.

RootsTech in Salt Lake City is still scheduled for 3–6 February 2021.

United Kingdom – Dorset Family History Society – March 21

The Dorset Family History Society has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the Family History Day on Saturday 21st March 2020. This is out of consideration for the health and well being of our volunteers, exhibitors, speakers and potential visitors because of the Coronavirus.

The Family History Day was going to be held at Parkstone Grammar School, Sopers Lane, Poole and we also didn’t want to be responsible for potentially bringing the virus onto the school premises.

Please regularly check the society’s website at https://www.dorsetfhs.org.uk/events-activities/family-history-day/ for future events which will be organised as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.

—End of Notice(s)—

If you would like to have any cancellation, postponement, or change to a virtual conference of any genealogy-related event, please go to https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman/ to send the notification.