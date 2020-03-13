Findmypast Publishes New & Exclusive Irish Records

The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

Over 190,000 Galway records available to search online for the first time Three new collections published in partnership with Galway County Council including poor Law Union Records, burials and estate records



Leading family history website, Findmypast, has today announced the online publication of more than 190,000 new and exclusive records in partnership with Galway County Council.

Published online for the very first time, these new records have been digitised by Galway County Council and transcribed by Findmypast to ensure the highest possible image quality and search accuracy.

The new additions join Findmypast’s existing collection of Irish records, a vast online archive containing billions of historical documents and newspapers articles spanning more than five centuries of Irish history. Today’s release forms three individual collections that can be searched by name, year, location and keyword, including;

Galway Poor Law Union Records – Over 188,000 records covering 72 year of Irish history. The Galway poor law union records are a collection of the board of guardian minute books, indoor relief registers, medical register entries and poor rate collection lists. The board of guardians were responsible for the welfare of the poor and the maintenance of workhouses. The records span the years 1849 to 1921 and include 7 of Galway’s 10 poor law unions.



Galway county burials – Over 3,000 records taken from original burial ground plot books and registers of internments. Covering Tuam Burial ground between 1882 and 1920, these transcripts and images can reveal a combination of the deceased’s name, occupation, residence, burial year and the location of their grave.



Galway, St George Mansergh Estate Records – Records of the St George Mansergh estate in Headford, Galway. The records span from 1775 to 1832. The documents include descriptions and maps of the estate along with a rent roll of the estate.



Brain Donovan, Strategic Initiatives Manager at Findmypast, said: “This is a welcome addition to Findmypast’s major strategic plan to bring all the surviving Poor Law records together in one place. They will join our records for Dublin, Waterford, Clare, Sligo and Donegal. It’s a long term project that we continue to be excited about, as new stories are uncovered with every release”

Galway County Council archivist, Patria McWalter, said: “Galway County Council Archives is delighted to collaborate with Find My Past on this project. The addition of some of our Poor Law Union collections on its searchable site broadens access to these amazing archive resources, and helps us connect with the diaspora and everyone researching their Galway descendants”.

By improving access to these rich documents and making them searchable online, Findmypast is providing family historians from around the world with new opportunities to explore their Galway roots. Researchers can now uncover new details of their family’s past and add previously undiscovered ancestors to their family tree in just a few simple clicks.

Also available to search this Findmypast Friday

Waterford Poor Law Union Board Of Guardians Minute Books

Over 163,000 records from the Dungarvan and Lismore Unions have been added to this exclusive collection. If your family came from County Waterford, use the records to discover how local workhouses or poor relief efforts played a part in their lives. If your ancestor worked in a Waterford workhouse, was a supplier or an inmate, they could be mentioned in these records. You’ll also find inmate marriage announcements, the names of orphaned children and those who asked for help with emigration.

With records from the Waterford Union already online, these latest additions from Dungarvan and Lismore Unions bring the collection to almost 400,000 entries. Findmypast’s Irish workhouse and poor law collection is second to none, with a variety of exclusive resources from Dublin, Clare, Donegal and Sligo.