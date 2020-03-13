Temporary Family History Library Closure Due to CoronaVirus Concerns

The following announcement was written by David E. Rencher, Director of the Family History Library:

Out of concern for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff, the Family History Library in Salt Lake City will temporarily close starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice. This closure is to support preventive efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Regional FamilySearch centers and libraries have been asked to consider the direction of their local and government leaders, and then make informed decisions about temporary closures. If you plan to visit a FamilySearch center soon, please call ahead to ensure it is open at the regular times. (Included at the bottom of this post is a list of centers that are currently closed.)

We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to use the vast genealogical resources available at FamilySearch.org to continue your family discoveries. During the time the Family History Library is closed, personal assistance will continue to be provided online through FamilySearch Communities and Family History Library Classes and Webinars.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this closure may cause. For the latest Family History Library status updates, please refer to the FamilySearch newsroom.

Sincerely,

David E. Rencher

Director of the Family History Library