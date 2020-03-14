(*) Genealogy Library Closes in Portland, Oregon

From the Genealogical Forum of Oregon:

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon is immediately closing its library in Portland until April 1. We will re-evaluate that status later based on how the coronavirus progresses in our community.

In addition, here is a full summary of all GFO Events canceled and rescheduled:

Canceled Special Interest Group meetings and Volunteer Work Parties. Canceled GenTalk about PERSI on March 21. Rescheduled the free Genealogy Open House to Sept. 25-Oct. 4. Rescheduled the DNA Seminar with Karen Stanbary to August 8-9.



We need to control the contagion. If closing our library to the public helps to “flatten the curve,” as epidemiologists say, then we want to play our part.