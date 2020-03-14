UPDATE #7: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Schedule Changes Because of the Coronavirus Concerns

Updated: 14 March 2020:

As the COVID-19 (or Coronavirus) outbreak spreads, many public events are being canceled, postponed, or turned into virtual events. Whether as a result of travel bans, laws banning large gatherings, or an abundance of caution, officials are canceling, postponing, or converting events to virtual conferences…leaving show organizers, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors scrambling to make alternative plans.

Genealogy events are not immune to these concerns. I plan to publish notices of cancellations of genealogy-related events for as long as there is a need for these notices.

—Notice(s)—

New updates since the last update are marked with an asterisk (*).

USA – National Events

USA – National Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference scheduled for Salt Lake City, May 20 to 23, 2020

Click here to read a longer report concerning planning for this very large conference.

USA by States, listed Alphabetically

USA – California – The Sacramento Genealogical Society (also often referred to as “Root Cellar”) has postponed the Society’s Spring Summer 2020.

Quoting the Root Cellar web site: “We have postponed our 2020 Seminar due to corona virus concerns. More information will be available as soon as a new date, probably in early fall, can be arranged. Thanks for your support.”

USA – New York

The New York branch office of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration will remain closed until at least March 20th due to the CoronaVirus concerns. See https://www.archives.gov/nyc for the details.

USA – Oregon – March 13-23: Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones Genealogy Open House Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Observing an abundance of caution, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its free Genealogy Open House which had been due to begin March 13 and run for 10 days.

As the coronavirus has been detected in the Portland metro area, people are increasingly worried about gathering in public groups. We share that concern.

All 40 free classes will be rescheduled to this fall. Special guest speaker John Schmal, expert on Mexican Ancestry, is also postponing his appearance originally scheduled for the evening of March 18.

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon also is immediately suspending all 17 Special Interest Groups and meetings of the Portland Mac Users Group from the GFO Library. We have also canceled the GenTalk about PERSI Resources scheduled for March 21.

We are following the instructions of Governor Kate Brown. Today she asked all groups to cancel events hosting 10 people or more in high risk populations. Older adults are considered high risk. A large percentage of our members and SIG participants are older.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research.

USA – Oregon – April 4 & 5 – Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones its Spring Seminar

Given concerns about large public gatherings, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its Spring Seminar, Solve Puzzles with DNA with certified genealogist Karen Stanbary, which had been scheduled for April 4 and 5.

We’re pleased to announce the new dates: Karen will come to Portland August 8 and 9 for this seminar.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research. Small gatherings of genealogy special interest groups continue to meet in the classroom.

(*) USA – Oregon – Genealogical Forum of Oregon Library to Close for a While

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon is immediately closing its library in Portland until April 1. We will re-evaluate that status later based on how the coronavirus progresses in our community.

In addition, here is a full summary of all GFO Events canceled and rescheduled:

Canceled Special Interest Group meetings and Volunteer Work Parties.

Canceled GenTalk about PERSI on March 21.

Rescheduled the free Genealogy Open House to Sept. 25-Oct. 4.

Rescheduled the DNA Seminar with Karen Stanbary to August 8-9.

We need to control the contagion. If closing our library to the public helps to “flatten the curve,” as epidemiologists say, then we want to play our part.

USA – Texas – March 21 – The Williamson County Genealogical Society’s annual seminar scheduled for March 21 in Round Rock, Texas has been canceled.

The seminar was going to feature Amy Johnson Crow with a series of presentations. According to the organizers:

“Due to current issues surrounding the spread of the corona virus, the decision was made to cancel the event. Unfortunately, we were unable to come up with a solution that would have allowed Amy to present to us virtually at the venue.”

Details may be found at: https://williamsontxgenealogy.org/cpage.php?pt=41

USA – Utah – Temporary Family History Library in Salt Lake City Closure

Out of concern for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff, the Family History Library in Salt Lake City will temporarily close starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice. This closure is to support preventive efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Regional FamilySearch centers and libraries have been asked to consider the direction of their local and government leaders, and then make informed decisions about temporary closures. If you plan to visit a FamilySearch center soon, please call ahead to ensure it is open at the regular times. (Included at the bottom of this post is a list of centers that are currently closed.)

We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to use the vast genealogical resources available at FamilySearch.org to continue your family discoveries. During the time the Family History Library is closed, personal assistance will continue to be provided online through FamilySearch Communities and Family History Library Classes and Webinars.

USA – Virginia Genealogical Society and the Library of Virginia

From the Virginia Genealogical Society: “Today, Thursday, 12 March, we were notified by the Library of Virginia that all public programming through the end of April has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus situation. Consequently, the Virginia Genealogical Society library day and spring conference scheduled for 17 and 18 April are affected. The library day is cancelled. We are looking into the possibility of holding a virtual conference on 18 April. This would allow individuals to attend the conference using the internet. Updates to this situation will be posted on the VGS website and our Facebook page as soon as a determination is made.”

(*) USA – Washington – Tacoma-Pierce County (Washington) Genealogical Society Cancels their 2020 Spring Seminar

From https://tpcgs.org/: “TPCGS 2020 Spring Seminar CANCELLED – It is with deep regret that TPCGS has decided that it is in everyone’s best interests to cancel our 2020 Spring Seminar. We hope to be able to reschedule it at a future date. All registrations that we have already received will be refunded. Thank you for understanding.”

– United Kingdom –

United Kingdom – London – RootsTech London Postponed to 2021 Due to CoronaVirus Concerns

In consideration of COVID-19, FamilySearch International announced today that the RootsTech conference planned for London 5–7 November 2020, will be postponed until the fall of 2021.

The health and safety of all RootsTech London attendees, exhibitors, and speakers is the highest priority of FamilySearch International.

Those who have already registered for the event will be issued refunds.

To receive announcements and other updates regarding RootsTech London, please visit rootstech.org/london.

RootsTech in Salt Lake City is still scheduled for 3–6 February 2021.

United Kingdom – Dorset Family History Society – March 21

The Dorset Family History Society has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the Family History Day on Saturday 21st March 2020. This is out of consideration for the health and well being of our volunteers, exhibitors, speakers and potential visitors because of the Coronavirus.

The Family History Day was going to be held at Parkstone Grammar School, Sopers Lane, Poole and we also didn’t want to be responsible for potentially bringing the virus onto the school premises.

Please regularly check the society’s website at https://www.dorsetfhs.org.uk/events-activities/family-history-day/ for future events which will be organised as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.

—End of Notice(s)—

If you would like to have any cancellation, postponement, or change to a virtual conference of any genealogy-related event, please go to https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman/ to send the notification.