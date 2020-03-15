(*) Harford County, Maryland library’s Genealogy Conference is Postponed until the Summer

· March 15, 2020 · Announcements, Conferences · No Comments

Harford County Public Library’s seventh annual Genealogy Conference, which had been scheduled for later this month, has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. It will likely be rescheduled sometime this summer.

