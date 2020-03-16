Announcing a Change in the List of Canceled or Rescheduled Genealogy Events

I have been posting cancellations and/or rescheduling of genealogy events on a case-by-case basis. Most of these are being changed because of the CoronaVirus (COVID-19) concerns.

However, there is a problem: there are too many of them!

In fact, the number of cancellations undoubtedly will increase even more. After all, the governors of most states and even the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are recommending cancellation of public events.

Quoting the CDC web site at: http://cdc.gov:

Guidance as of 3/15/2020

CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States. Read full recommendation.

Authorities in most other countries are making similar or even stronger recommendations.

Starting now, I will gather all the cancellation notices I receive into one article and post it ONCE A DAY. Each article will have a title with the revision number, such as “UPDATE #8.” Each NEW listing in the update will be marked with an asterisk (*). Any cancellations or rescheduled events that were already posted in earlier updates will have the asterisk removed.

If you would like to have any cancellation, postponement, or change to a virtual conference of any genealogy-related event, please send the notification to me to https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman/.

Thank you.