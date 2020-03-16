(*) DNA Discovery 2020 Classes in New Zealand to be Held Online as Virtual Meetings

Not only is this planned in-person classroom sessions being changed because of concerns about the CoronaVius pandemic, the change to “virtual classes” means that many more people will be able to attend from around the world. The following is an announcement from the DNA Discovery Team:

The virus may have stopped them hopping on a plane to New Zealand, but it won’t stop Blaine Bettinger & Angie Bush from sharing their knowledge.

Our Christchurch and Wellington DNA Discovery 2020 classrooms are now going virtual and you can attend them online from anywhere in the world.

For those that would like to attend virtually, click on the links below to book your ticket.

21-22 March – Virtual (was Christchurch), 10.00am – 4.30pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dna-discovery-lectures-christchurch-tickets-86201640427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

27-28 March – Virtual (was Wellington) – 9.30am – 4.00pm
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dna-discovery-lectures-wellington-tickets-86092736693?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

These events are in NZDT. Check our guide for converting your times. https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1362/4263/files/DNA_Discovery_Time_Zones.pdf?v=1584307150

