(*) Minnesota Genealogy Center to Close through April 18 because of CoronaVirus Concerns

The following is an announcement from the Minnesota Genealogical Society:

We regret to inform you that the Minnesota Genealogy Center and the Hoffman Research Library will be closed March 15 through April 18 to protect our members and guests during the COVID-19 public health emergency. All classes, meetings, and other programs during this time have been canceled:

The March 28-29 MGC Open House is canceled.

The April 18 MGS Spring Conference is canceled. Full refunds will be issued to registrants.

These events may be rescheduled at a later date. In the meantime, MGS will be exploring options for increasing online programming.