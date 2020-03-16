Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

(+) Preserving Data: Separating Facts from Fiction

Announcing a Change in the List of Canceled or Rescheduled Genealogy Events

UPDATE #8: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Schedule Changes Because of the Coronavirus Concerns

Book Review: The Family Tree Irish Genealogy Guide

Coronavirus Will Make the 2020 Census Even Trickier

Hey! I Received My 2020 U.S. Census Form Today!

N.J. Lawmaker Wants to Make DNA Test Results Your Personal Property

Plans for the National Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference in May

FREE ACCESS to All Irish Records at MyHeritage

Explore Your Irish Roots this St Patrick’s Day with 40% off a Findmypast Subscription

Findmypast Publishes New & Exclusive Irish Records

Recently Added and Updated Collections on Ancestry.com

Montana’s Content on Chronicling America Grows

New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 9 March 2020

Descendants of Founder of Detroit Didn’t Tell Anyone They Were Going to Visit City

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

