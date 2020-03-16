UPDATE #8: Genealogy Conferences and Other Events Schedule Changes Because of the Coronavirus Concerns

As the COVID-19 (or Coronavirus) outbreak spreads, many public events are being canceled, postponed, or turned into virtual events. Whether as a result of travel bans, laws banning large gatherings, or an abundance of caution, officials are canceling, postponing, or converting events to virtual conferences…leaving show organizers, attendees, exhibitors, and sponsors scrambling to make alternative plans.

Genealogy events are not immune to these concerns. I plan to publish notices of cancellations of genealogy-related events for as long as there is a need for these notices.

New updates since the last update are marked with an asterisk (*).

(*) New Zealand – (*) DNA Discovery 2020 Classes in New Zealand to be Held Online as Virtual Meetings

Not only is this planned in-person classroom sessions being changed because of concerns about the CoronaVius pandemic, the change on “virtual classes” means that many more people will be able to attend from around the world. The following is an announcement from the DNA Discovery Team:

The virus may have stopped them hopping on a plane to New Zealand, but it won’t stop Blaine Bettinger & Angie Bush from sharing their knowledge.

Our Christchurch and Wellington DNA Discovery 2020 classrooms are now going virtual and you can attend them online from anywhere in the world.

For those that would like to attend virtually, click on the links below to book your ticket.

21-22 March – Virtual (was Christchurch), 10.00am – 4.30pm

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dna-discovery-lectures-christchurch-tickets-86201640427?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

27-28 March – Virtual (was Wellington) – 9.30am – 4.00pm

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/dna-discovery-lectures-wellington-tickets-86092736693?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

These events are in NZDT. Check our guide for converting your times. https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/1362/4263/files/DNA_Discovery_Time_Zones.pdf?v=1584307150

USA – National Events

USA – National Genealogical Society’s Annual Conference scheduled for Salt Lake City, May 20 to 23, 2020

Click here to read a longer report concerning planning for this very large conference.

USA by States, listed Alphabetically

USA – California – The Sacramento Genealogical Society (also often referred to as “Root Cellar”) has postponed the Society’s Spring Summer 2020.

Quoting the Root Cellar web site: “We have postponed our 2020 Seminar due to corona virus concerns. More information will be available as soon as a new date, probably in early fall, can be arranged. Thanks for your support.”

(*) USA – California – The Southern California Genealogical Society Library Will Be Closed for the Remainder of March and All of April

From the SCGS web site at http://www.scgsgenealogy.com/:

Due to the threat of Covid-19, we will be closing the library for the reminder of March and for all of April.

Health providers are recommending that people over 60 avoid even small gatherings. Since many of our librarians and researcher have gained this age, we wish to protect their health and well-being. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this period of time.

(*) USA – Connecticut – March 28, 2020 – Descendants of the Founders of Ancient Windsor Spring Meeting and Luncheon

This event has been cancelled due to the potential COVID-19 threat.

(*) – Maryland – Harford County, Maryland Library’s Genealogy Conference is Postponed until the Summer

Harford County Public Library’s seventh annual Genealogy Conference, which had been scheduled for later this month, has been postponed due to concerns over coronavirus. It will likely be rescheduled sometime this summer.



(*) USA – Minnesota – Minnesota Genealogy Center to Close through April 18 because of CoronaVirus Concerns

The following is an announcement from the Minnesota Genealogical Society:

The Minnesota Genealogy Center and the Hoffman Research Library will be closed March 15 through April 18 to protect the health of our members and guests during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The scheduled March 28-29 MGC Open House and the April 18 MGS Spring Conference have been canceled; these events will possibly be rescheduled at a later date. Paid Spring Conference registrations will be fully refunded.

(+) USA – Minnesota – The upcoming quarterly meeting of the Swedish Genealogical Society of Minnesota scheduled for March 21st has been cancelled.

After careful consideration, due to uncertainty and concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) we have decided to err on the side of caution rather than the potential risk of our members being exposed to the virus.

USA – New York

The New York branch office of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration will remain closed until at least March 20th due to the CoronaVirus concerns. See https://www.archives.gov/nyc for the details.

(*) USA New York – The Bronx – June 4 – Cancelled: DNA Testing – Get into Your Hand-Me-Down Genes

(*) USA – Ohio – April 11 – the April Meeting of the Montgomery County Chapter, Ohio Genealogical Society has been canceled

USA – Oregon – March 13-23: Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones Genealogy Open House Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Observing an abundance of caution, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its free Genealogy Open House which had been due to begin March 13 and run for 10 days.

As the coronavirus has been detected in the Portland metro area, people are increasingly worried about gathering in public groups. We share that concern.

All 40 free classes will be rescheduled to this fall. Special guest speaker John Schmal, expert on Mexican Ancestry, is also postponing his appearance originally scheduled for the evening of March 18.

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon also is immediately suspending all 17 Special Interest Groups and meetings of the Portland Mac Users Group from the GFO Library. We have also canceled the GenTalk about PERSI Resources scheduled for March 21.

We are following the instructions of Governor Kate Brown. Today she asked all groups to cancel events hosting 10 people or more in high risk populations. Older adults are considered high risk. A large percentage of our members and SIG participants are older.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research.

USA – Oregon – April 4 & 5 – Genealogical Forum of Oregon Postpones its Spring Seminar

Given concerns about large public gatherings, the Genealogical Forum of Oregon is postponing its Spring Seminar, Solve Puzzles with DNA with certified genealogist Karen Stanbary, which had been scheduled for April 4 and 5.

We’re pleased to announce the new dates: Karen will come to Portland August 8 and 9 for this seminar.

The GFO library itself remains open for family history research. Small gatherings of genealogy special interest groups continue to meet in the classroom.

(*) USA – Oregon – Genealogical Forum of Oregon Library to Close for a While

The Genealogical Forum of Oregon is immediately closing its library in Portland until April 1. We will re-evaluate that status later based on how the coronavirus progresses in our community.

In addition, here is a full summary of all GFO Events canceled and rescheduled:

Canceled Special Interest Group meetings and Volunteer Work Parties.

Canceled GenTalk about PERSI on March 21.

Rescheduled the free Genealogy Open House to Sept. 25-Oct. 4.

Rescheduled the DNA Seminar with Karen Stanbary to August 8-9.

We need to control the contagion. If closing our library to the public helps to “flatten the curve,” as epidemiologists say, then we want to play our part.

(*) USA – Tennessee – March 21 – Middle Tennessee Genealogical Society’s bi-monthly meeting is being converted to an online meeting only! Check http://mtgs.org for a link to the presentation.

USA – Texas – March 21 – The Williamson County Genealogical Society’s annual seminar scheduled for March 21 in Round Rock, Texas has been canceled.

The seminar was going to feature Amy Johnson Crow with a series of presentations. According to the organizers:

“Due to current issues surrounding the spread of the corona virus, the decision was made to cancel the event. Unfortunately, we were unable to come up with a solution that would have allowed Amy to present to us virtually at the venue.”

Details may be found at: https://williamsontxgenealogy.org/cpage.php?pt=41

USA – Utah – Temporary Family History Library in Salt Lake City Closure

Out of concern for the health and safety of our guests, volunteers, and staff, the Family History Library in Salt Lake City will temporarily close starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 until further notice. This closure is to support preventive efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Regional FamilySearch centers and libraries have been asked to consider the direction of their local and government leaders, and then make informed decisions about temporary closures. If you plan to visit a FamilySearch center soon, please call ahead to ensure it is open at the regular times. (Included at the bottom of this post is a list of centers that are currently closed.)

We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to use the vast genealogical resources available at FamilySearch.org to continue your family discoveries. During the time the Family History Library is closed, personal assistance will continue to be provided online through FamilySearch Communities and Family History Library Classes and Webinars.

USA – Virginia Genealogical Society and the Library of Virginia

From the Virginia Genealogical Society: “Today, Thursday, 12 March, we were notified by the Library of Virginia that all public programming through the end of April has been cancelled in light of the coronavirus situation. Consequently, the Virginia Genealogical Society library day and spring conference scheduled for 17 and 18 April are affected. The library day is cancelled. We are looking into the possibility of holding a virtual conference on 18 April. This would allow individuals to attend the conference using the internet. Updates to this situation will be posted on the VGS website and our Facebook page as soon as a determination is made.”

(*) USA – Washington – Tacoma-Pierce County (Washington) Genealogical Society Cancels their 2020 Spring Seminar

From https://tpcgs.org/: “TPCGS 2020 Spring Seminar CANCELLED – It is with deep regret that TPCGS has decided that it is in everyone’s best interests to cancel our 2020 Spring Seminar. We hope to be able to reschedule it at a future date. All registrations that we have already received will be refunded. Thank you for understanding.”

(*) USA – Washington – Saturday, April 3, Eastern Washington Genealogical Society Spring Seminar is CANCELLED

The Eastern Washington Genealogical Society Spring Seminar scheduled for April 4th has been postponed till May 2nd. If you have already paid and can not make the May date you can get a refund, or the money carries over for the May Seminar.

Saturday, May 2,2020

Enhancing Your Genealogy Repertoire (Seminar)

9:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Prince of Peace Lutheran – 8441 N Indian Trail Rd. Spokane, WA 99208

– United Kingdom –

United Kingdom – London – RootsTech London Postponed to 2021 Due to CoronaVirus Concerns

In consideration of COVID-19, FamilySearch International announced today that the RootsTech conference planned for London 5–7 November 2020, will be postponed until the fall of 2021.

The health and safety of all RootsTech London attendees, exhibitors, and speakers is the highest priority of FamilySearch International.

Those who have already registered for the event will be issued refunds.

To receive announcements and other updates regarding RootsTech London, please visit rootstech.org/london.

RootsTech in Salt Lake City is still scheduled for 3–6 February 2021.

United Kingdom – Dorset Family History Society – March 21

The Dorset Family History Society has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the Family History Day on Saturday 21st March 2020. This is out of consideration for the health and well being of our volunteers, exhibitors, speakers and potential visitors because of the Coronavirus.

The Family History Day was going to be held at Parkstone Grammar School, Sopers Lane, Poole and we also didn’t want to be responsible for potentially bringing the virus onto the school premises.

Please regularly check the society’s website at https://www.dorsetfhs.org.uk/events-activities/family-history-day/ for future events which will be organised as soon as we feel it is safe to do so.

If you would like to have any cancellation, postponement, or change to a virtual conference of any genealogy-related event, please go to https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman/ to send the notification.