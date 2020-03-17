Better Business Bureau Announces New Website for COVID-19 Scams

This article is “off topic.” That is, it has nothing to do with the normal topics of this newsletter: genealogy, family history, DNA, and related articles. However, I believe everyone should be aware of scams and also know where to find a reference that identifies any “unbelievable offer” as a scam.

The Better Business Bureau started a new website to tackle COVID-19 scams.

As the virus spreads, scams related to the virus are becoming more common: price-gouging, travel scams and more.

The BBB’s new web page, https://www.bbb.org/council/coronavirus/, compiles the organizations articles about individual scams. It also has information for people whose vacations or financial plans are disrupted by virus fears.

The web page starts with a statement about the outbreak.

“COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is affecting people, businesses and communities around the world. Better Business Bureau reminds everyone to remain vigilant to avoid scams related to the virus, use necessary, common sense precautions when traveling, and find reliable sources to stay informed about what to do as the virus spreads.”

Go to https://www.bbb.org/council/coronavirus/ to stay informed.