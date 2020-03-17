New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 16 March 2020

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:
Browse nearly 2 million newly indexed newspaper obituaries this week on FamilySearch.org and 3M more indexed WWII draft records and images from the United States (for California, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Utah). US Vital records were added from AL CA, DC, HI, IA, KS, LA, ME, MA, MN, MI, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI. Collections were also expanded for England, South Africa, Ecuador, Brazil, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ireland, American Samoa, Jamaica, Chile, Puerto Rico, Peru, and Sierra Leone.
Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972
|2,687
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|American Samoa
|American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930
|6,464
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012
|38,174
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949
|2,296
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Brazil
|Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999
|7,954
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Chile
|Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928
|2,654
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Colombia
|Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991
|12,202
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ecuador
|Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011
|221,380
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990
|306,859
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971
|2,567
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996
|1,000
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901
|99
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920
|7,567
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|England
|England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887
|28,512
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Guatemala
|Guatemala Civil Registration, 1868-2008
|79,438
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Ireland
|Ireland, the Register of Derry Cathedral, 1642-1703
|11,254
|0
|New indexed records collection
|Ireland
|Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837
|237
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Jamaica
|Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880
|4,232
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Mexico
|Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929
|27,347
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999
|19,523
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997
|25,847
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Peru
|Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018
|1,581
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Puerto Rico
|Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001
|1,620
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|Sierra Leone
|Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969
|54
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973
|19,359
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976
|5,110
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Methodist Parish Registers, 1822-1996
|31,748
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|South Africa
|South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991
|255,970
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Alabama Births and Christenings, 1881-1930
|7,778
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California County Naturalizations, 1831-1985
|5,012
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994
|171,467
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records
|30
|0
|New indexed records collection
|United States
|California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990
|35,404
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|California, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|2,083,701
|2,112,990
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961
|10,034
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989
|99,085
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Hawaii, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945
|138,956
|141,735
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000
|20
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Crawford County, Frontenac, funeral home records, 1905-2014
|6,617
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918
|347
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954
|8,072
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992
|735
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943
|8,713
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Minnesota, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|693,535
|694,725
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979
|3,430
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922
|26,287
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966
|127
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965
|34,893
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston Poorhouse and Correctional House Records, 1803-1916
|5,866
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|South Dakota, South Lead City Cemetery, Card Index of Deaths, 1912-1966
|1
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913
|1,339
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Tennessee, Montgomery County Delayed Birth Certificates, 1880-1910
|4
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999
|33,122
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Texas, El Paso Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of El Paso, 1905-1927
|237,471
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968
|16,594
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States Public Records, 1970-2009
|2
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Ration Records,1865-1872
|288
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011
|1,959,373
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015
|2,666
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Utah, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947
|144,519
|145,062
|Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|United States
|Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935
|2,224
|0
|Added indexed records to an existing collection
|United States
|Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979
|269
|0
|New indexed records collection
FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Recent Comments