New Free Historical Records on FamilySearch: Week of 16 March 2020

· March 17, 2020 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

Browse nearly 2 million newly indexed newspaper obituaries this week on FamilySearch.org and 3M more indexed WWII draft records and images from the United States (for California, Hawaii, Minnesota, and Utah).  US Vital records were added from AL CA, DC, HI, IA, KS, LA, ME, MA, MN, MI, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI. Collections were also expanded for England, South Africa, Ecuador, Brazil, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Ireland, American Samoa, Jamaica, Chile, Puerto Rico, Peru, and Sierra Leone.

Search these new records and images by clicking on the collection links below, or go to FamilySearch.org to search over 8 billion free names and record images.

American Samoa American Samoa, Delayed Birth Registrations, 1962-1972 2,687 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
American Samoa American Samoa, Vital Records, 1850-1930 6,464 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Belo Horizonte, Cemetery Records, 1897-2012 38,174 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Minas Gerais, Civil Registration, 1879-1949 2,296 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Brazil Brazil, Santa Catarina, Civil Registration, 1850-1999 7,954 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Chile Chile, Catholic Church Records, 1710-1928 2,654 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Colombia Colombia, Bogotá, Burial Permits, 1960-1991 12,202 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ecuador Ecuador, Catholic Church Records, 1565-2011 221,380 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Cumbria Parish Registers, 1538-1990 306,859 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Essex Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1971 2,567 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Gloucestershire Non-Conformist Church Records, 1642-1996 1,000 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Norfolk Non-conformist Records, 1613-1901 99 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Northumberland Non-Conformist Church Records, 1613-1920 7,567 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
England England, Yorkshire Marriage Bonds and Allegations, 1613-1887 28,512 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Guatemala Guatemala Civil Registration, 1868-2008 79,438 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Ireland Ireland, the Register of Derry Cathedral, 1642-1703 11,254 0 New indexed records collection
Ireland Northern Ireland, Tithe Applotment Books, 1822-1837 237 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Jamaica Jamaica, Church of England Parish Register Transcripts, 1664-1880 4,232 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Mexico Mexico, Sinaloa, Civil Registration, 1861-1929 27,347 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Ayacucho, Civil Registration, 1903-1999 19,523 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Huánuco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997 25,847 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Peru Peru, Prelature of Yauyos-Cañete-Huarochirí, Catholic Church Records, 1665-2018 1,581 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Puerto Rico Puerto Rico, Civil Registration, 1805-2001 1,620 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
Sierra Leone Sierra Leone, Civil Births, 1802-1969 54 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Civil Marriage Records, 1840-1973 19,359 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, KwaZulu Natal, Vital Records, 1868-1976 5,110 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Methodist Parish Registers, 1822-1996 31,748 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
South Africa South Africa, Netherdutch Reformed Church Registers (Pretoria Archive), 1838-1991 255,970 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Alabama Births and Christenings, 1881-1930 7,778 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California County Naturalizations, 1831-1985 5,012 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, County Birth and Death Records, 1800-1994 171,467 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records 30 0 New indexed records collection
United States California, Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990 35,404 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States California, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 2,083,701 2,112,990 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 10,034 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, Board of Health, Marriage Record Indexes, 1909-1989 99,085 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Hawaii, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1945 138,956 141,735 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Iowa, Adjutant General’s Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 20 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Crawford County, Frontenac, funeral home records, 1905-2014 6,617 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Kansas, Swedish Church Vital Records, 1861-1918 347 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Louisiana, Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 8,072 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Maine, Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992 735 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Massachusetts, Boston Crew Lists, 1917-1943 8,713 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Minnesota, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 693,535 694,725 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Mississippi, County Marriages, 1858-1979 3,430 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States North Carolina, Center for Health Statistics, Vital Records Unit, County Birth Records, 1913-1922 26,287 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 127 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina Deaths, 1915-1965 34,893 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Carolina, Charleston County, Charleston Poorhouse and Correctional House Records, 1803-1916 5,866 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States South Dakota, South Lead City Cemetery, Card Index of Deaths, 1912-1966 1 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913 1,339 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Tennessee, Montgomery County Delayed Birth Certificates, 1880-1910 4 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999 33,122 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Texas, El Paso Manifests of Arrivals at the Port of El Paso, 1905-1927 237,471 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Deceased Physician File (AMA), 1864-1968 16,594 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States Public Records, 1970-2009 2 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, Freedmen’s Bureau Ration Records,1865-1872 288 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States United States, GenealogyBank Historical Newspaper Obituaries, 1815-2011 1,959,373 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 2,666 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Utah, World War II Draft Registration Cards,1940-1947 144,519 145,062 Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
United States Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, County Marriage Registers, 1853-1935 2,224 0 Added indexed records to an existing collection
United States Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wanderer’s Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979 269 0 New indexed records collection
About FamilySearch

FamilySearch International is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources free online at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

