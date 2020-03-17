“Like most institutions of democratic government, the census is under threat.”

From an article by Jill Lepore published in The New Yorker:

“In the past two centuries, the evolution of the U.S. Census has tracked the country’s social tensions and reflected its political controversies. Now its future is in question.”

“‘Count all people, including babies,’ the U.S. Census Bureau instructs Americans on the questionnaire that will be mailed to every household by April 1, 2020, April Fool’s Day, which also happens to be National Census Day (and has been since 1930). You can answer the door; you can answer by mail; for the first time, you can answer online.”

“… the census, like most other institutions of democratic government, is under threat. Google and Facebook, after all, know a lot more about you, and about the population of the United States, or any other state, than does the U.S. Census Bureau or any national census agency. This year may be the last time that a census is taken door by door, form by form, or even click by click.”

In the article, Jill Lepore mentions that the U.S. census is mandated by the Constitution. However, she seems to ignore that stopping the collection of data on all citizens and residents within the United States would presumably require an amendment to the Constitution.

The article does contain a lot of history over the years about the arguments for and against a census.

You can find Will This Year’s Census Be the Last? in The New Yorker at: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2020/03/23/will-this-years-census-be-the-last.

My thanks to newsletter reader Holly Adams for telling me about this interesting article.