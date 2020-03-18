An Earthquake of 5.7-Magnitude Rocks Salt Lake City, Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Power

Luckily, Salt Lake City’s downtown area, including the Family History Library, was already shut down today because of the CoronaVirus concerns. An earthquake rocked the Salt Lake City metro area early this morning, causing some damage and closing the city’s airport.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 5.7-magnitude earthquake was reported just after 7 a.m., with an epicenter located three miles north-northeast of Magna, and it occurred at a depth of six miles. The temblor and its aftershocks rattled a region of approximately 2.8 million people who are already hunkered down amid the coronavirus epidemic.

People gather on the sidewalk after a partial building collapse following an earthquake Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

“This is extremely bad timing, because we already have the coronavirus issue going on right now causing a lot of anxiety,” Gov. Gary Herbert said at a news conference.

There were no initial reports of major damage to buildings or injuries, Utah Emergency Management spokesman Joe Dougherty told the Associated Press. However, the report on the photo above claims “People gather on the sidewalk after a partial building collapse.”

Details may be found at https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/18/us/utah-earthquake/index.html and probably in dozens of other news sites as well.