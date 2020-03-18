The following announcement was written by TheGenealogist:

Take your research back before the census with the latest release from TheGenealogist

TheGenealogist has released a collection of searchable Early Trade and Residential Directories that cover the years 1816-1839 to help find ancestors in the period before the usable census records begin.

Prior to 1841 all of the U.K. censuses were generally statistical: that is, mainly headcounts, with virtually no personal information such as names recorded and so family history researchers need to turn to a substitute to find out the address where their ancestors had lived. Trade and Residential Directories list names of tradespeople, prominent citizens and in some cases other residents of a town as well.

The City from Bankside by Thomas Miles Richardson, c.1820

Many of these directories will also give a good description of the town or area which can give family historians an interesting insight into the social history of their ancestors’ locality at the time. This information usually includes the main industry, topographical details, communication links with the surrounding towns by stage coach or railway, and details of local administration offices, post offices, the clergy, charities hospitals and schools.

These directory records have been digitised by TheGenealogist and made searchable by name, so they can help researchers to find their ancestors in the Georgian and very early Victorian period.

The early Trade and Residential Directories being released in this batch include volumes that cover the areas of Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Cornwall, Derby, Devonshire, Dorsetshire, Durham, Essex, Glasgow, Hampshire, London, Liverpool, Middlesex, Northumberland, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire and Suffolk.

List of Directories in this release :

Derby 1829 History, Gazetteer and Directory; Devonshire 1830 Pigot’s Directory; Durham 1828 White’s Directory; Essex 1832-1833 Pigot’s Directory; Glasgow 1831-1832 Post Office Directory; Lincolnshire 1826/7 Directory; Liverpool 1816 Gore’s Directory; London 1816 Post Office Directory; London 1819 Robson’s Directory; London 1822 Post Office Directory; London and Provincial 1823-1824 New Commercial Pigot Directory; London 1824 Post Office Directory; London 1826 Post Office Directory; London 1828 Robson’s Commercial Directory; London 1829 Robson’s Trades Directory; London 1831 Post Office Directory; London 1833 Robson’s Directory; London 1836 Post Office Directory; London 1837 Post Office Directory; London 1839 Post Office Directory; Norfolk 1830 Pigot’s Directory; Northumberland 1828 White’s Directory; Nottinghamshire 1832 White’s Directory; Suffolk 1830 Pigot’s Directory.

Find out more about directories and how they can help you research your ancestors on TheGenealogist here: