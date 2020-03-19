A Cold Case: Thanks to Genealogy and a Persistent Forensic Pathologist, a Previously Unknown Woman’s Body has now been Identified and Buried after 99 Years

From a story by Catherine Lee in the BBC News web site:

“Mamie Stuart’s dismembered body was discovered in 1961 in an abandoned lead mine in Wales, 42 years after her family last heard from her.

“Last year, her great-niece found out Ms Stuart’s remains had been stored in a cupboard in a Cardiff forensic laboratory for almost 60 years.

“She has now been laid to rest alongside her parents in Sunderland.

“The burial was possible thanks to the efforts of Ms Stuart’s great-niece Susie Oldnall and a forensic pathologist she described as an ‘absolute stalwart’.””