Bob McLaren, R.I.P.

It is with sadness that I learned of the death of Bob McLaren, a friend for many years and a genealogy expert. Bob was a fixture at many of the national genealogy conferences, always dressed in a kilt and usually talking about Scottish history. If you ever attended one of the Saturday evening dinners that I sponsored after a conference, you probably met Bob McLaren. I believe he attended almost all of them.
Roberta Estes wrote a nice tribute at that describes his activities and his personality perfectly. You can find Roberta’s tribute at: https://dna-explained.com/2020/03/20/bob-mclaren-beloved-clan-mclaren-genealogist-meets-his-ancestors/.
Recent Comments